UN SECURITY COUNCIL DEMANDS IMMEDIATE HALT TO IRANIAN ATTACKS ON GULF STATES

World

Emirates 24/7 — The United Nations Security Council adopted a resolution on Wednesday demanding an "immediate halt" to Iranian aggressions targeting Gulf states and Jordan. The resolution follows a series of strikes that have escalated since the onset of regional conflicts, marking a significant collective stance by the international community against cross-border hostilities.

The council’s text specifically condemned "any act or threat" by Tehran aimed at obstructing or interfering with international navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. Highlighting the strategic importance of the waterway for global energy supplies, the resolution underscores the legal necessity of maintaining unhindered maritime transit.

Supported by 13 member states, the resolution was spearheaded by Bahrain in coordination with the Gulf Cooperation Council (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait, Oman, and Qatar) alongside Jordan. The strong majority reflects a growing international consensus on the need to stabilize regional corridors and safeguard national sovereignty.

This diplomatic intervention comes at a time of heightened regional tensions, where any disruption in the Strait of Hormuz could trigger severe global economic repercussions. By identifying specific targets, the Security Council has effectively drawn a "red line" regarding regional security and the freedom of international trade routes.