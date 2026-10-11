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Unknown projectile hits Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Airport terminal, sparking fire

Saudi authorities say fire was brought under control while air defence intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport

By SPA Published: 2026-10-11T19:00:00+04:00 1 min read
Unknown projectile hits Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Airport terminal, sparking fire

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced that Terminal 4 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was struck by an unknown projectile, causing a fire at the site.

Authorities said the relevant agencies immediately began dealing with the fire and taking the necessary measures.

Saudi air defence also announced that it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the vicinity of the airport.

No further details were immediately released.