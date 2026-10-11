Unknown projectile hits Saudi Arabia's King Khalid Airport terminal, sparking fire

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Saudi authorities say fire was brought under control while air defence intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia announced that Terminal 4 at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh was struck by an unknown projectile, causing a fire at the site.

Authorities said the relevant agencies immediately began dealing with the fire and taking the necessary measures.

Saudi air defence also announced that it intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile in the vicinity of the airport.

No further details were immediately released.