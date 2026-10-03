US Coast Guard searching for missing jet carrying 6 people bound for Boston
US Coast Guard launches air and sea search near Nantucket after FAA loses contact with a Gulfstream medical transfer jet carrying six people from Bermuda to Boston
A private jet has gone missing while traveling to Boston from Bermuda with six people on board, the US Coast Guard said on Saturday.
The Federal Aviation Administration notified the Coast Guard early Saturday that it had lost contact with the plane, a Gulfstream jet used as a medical transfer aircraft, a Coast Guard spokesperson said by email.
The Coast Guard said it has dispatched air and surface crews to search for the plane near Nantucket, an affluent island community south of mainland Massachusetts.
Weather conditions in Nantucket were clear as of Saturday morning according to Accuweather.