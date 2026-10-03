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US Coast Guard launches air and sea search near Nantucket after FAA loses contact with a Gulfstream medical transfer jet carrying six people from Bermuda to Boston

Screenshot of a picture shared by flightradar24 on X

A private jet ‌has gone missing while traveling to Boston from Bermuda with six people on board, ⁠the US Coast Guard said on Saturday.

The Federal Aviation Administration notified ‌the Coast Guard early Saturday that it ‌had lost contact with ‌the plane, a Gulfstream ‌jet used ‌as a medical transfer aircraft, a ‌Coast Guard spokesperson said by ⁠email.

The Coast Guard said it has dispatched ⁠air ⁠and surface crews to search for the ⁠plane near Nantucket, an affluent island community south of mainland Massachusetts.

Weather conditions in Nantucket ‌were clear as of Saturday morning according to Accuweather.