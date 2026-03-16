US Energy Secretary: Oil Price Surge Is Necessary ‘Short-Term Pain’

World

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright urged Americans on Sunday to endure "short-term pain" caused by rising oil and fuel prices following the military escalation in the Middle East. The conflict, sparked by the joint U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28 and Tehran’s subsequent retaliatory missile and drone attacks, has disrupted navigation in the Strait of Hormuz. These events have driven global energy prices to their highest levels in years, creating significant economic pressure across domestic markets.

Speaking to ABC News, Wright defended President Donald Trump’s decision to act, stating it was necessary to stop the killing of American soldiers and end regional destabilization. Wright characterized the surge in energy costs as a transitional phase toward a situation where the Middle East can no longer be "held hostage" by Iran. He projected that the conflict would likely conclude within the coming weeks, leading to a recovery in fuel supplies and a subsequent decline in prices at the pump.

The administration faces mounting pressure as fuel prices in the U.S. have jumped by 25% over the past month, according to the American Automobile Association. This remains a pivotal issue for voters ahead of the midterm elections in November, especially following Trump’s 2024 campaign pledge to lower energy costs. In response, the President suggested that U.S. warships could escort oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz, calling for international cooperation to secure these vital maritime routes.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy reinforced this stance on Fox News, indicating that oil flow through the strait could resume if such protective arrangements are established. When asked about a potential timeline for this initiative, Duffy suggested it could begin as early as "within a day or a week." The administration’s focus remains on neutralizing external threats to energy markets while mitigating the immediate financial impact on American households.