US military prepares to board Iran-linked ships in coming days: report

US military prepares to board Iran-linked ships in coming da...

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Iran reversed its decision to reopen the Strait of Hormuz and fired on ships attempting to pass the waterway on Saturday

Ships and tankers in the Strait of Hormuz off the coast of Musandam, Oman, April 18, 2026. (Reuters)

The ‌US military is preparing in coming ⁠days to board ‌Iran-linked oil ‌tankers and ‌seize commercial ‌ships in ‌international waters, ‌the Wall Street Journal ⁠reported on ⁠Saturday citing ⁠US ⁠officials.

Reuters could not immediately ‌verify the report.

India flags 'deep concerns' over attack on its ships

India said it had called in the Iranian envoy to New Delhi and flagged its "deep concern" over ⁠the attack on two Indian-flagged ships attempting to cross the Strait of ‌Hormuz on Saturday.

One of the vessels attacked was ‌identified as the Sanmar Herald, ‌an Indian government source ‌said.

The crew ‌on board and the vessel were safe, the ‌source said.

India's top foreign ⁠ministry official asked the Iranian ambassador to convey India's view ⁠to ⁠Iranian authorities and resume at the earliest the process ⁠of facilitating India-bound ships across the Strait, a statement from the ministry said.

The ambassador said he would ‌convey these views to Iranian authorities, the statement said.

Firing incidents

On Saturday, at least two ships reported that Iranian boats fired shots, shipping ‌and maritime security sources told Reuters. The incidents were reported in waters between the Qeshm and Larak islands. The vessels turned ‌back without completing the crossing, the sources said.

The United ‌Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) agency said it had received ‌a report of an ‌incident 20 nautical miles northeast of Oman. The captain of a tanker said it had been approached by ‌two Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps gunboats that fired ⁠on the vessel. The tanker and its crew were safe.

A container ship was also hit by gunfire, a maritime security source ⁠said.

Some vessels reported ⁠that Iran's navy had been broadcasting a VHF message saying the Strait of Hormuz was closed again.

US forces turn 23 vessels back to Iran

Since ‌the ​United States imposed a blockade ⁠on Iranian ports ‌and coastal ‌areas, 23 ‌ships ‌have complied with ‌US ​forces ‌orders to ​turn ⁠back ​toward ⁠Iran, the US ⁠military ⁠said on Saturday.