US Senate Confirms Mullin as DHS Chief to End Budgetary Gridlock

World

The U.S. Senate on Monday confirmed Senator Markwayne Mullin as the Secretary of Homeland Security in a 54-45 vote, placing the Oklahoma Republican at the helm of a department currently mired in deep political and budgetary gridlock. Mullin, 48, takes office as the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) faces a month-long funding freeze, with Senate Democrats conditioning budget approval on comprehensive reforms to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The leadership transition follows the dismissal of former Secretary Kristi Noem, whose tenure was marred by controversy over ICE operations in Minneapolis that resulted in the deaths of two American citizens at the hands of federal agents.

During his confirmation hearing last week, Mullin struck a more conciliatory tone regarding past controversies, retracting previous dismissive comments about Alex Preity, a citizen killed during a federal operation, whose death Mullin had initially attributed to being "disturbed."

Addressing the criticisms leveled against ICE for its heavy-handed tactics, the new Secretary outlined a strategic shift, pledging to reposition the agency as a "conduit" for deportations rather than a "front-line" apprehension force. A close ally of President Donald Trump—who has made the crackdown on what he terms a "foreign criminal invasion" a pillar of his administration—Mullin vowed to stabilize the embattled department, promising that DHS would "no longer dominate the headlines within six months."