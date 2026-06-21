Vance arrives in Switzerland as Iran talks begin amid Hormuz tensions

World

Disputed Strait closure and Lebanon clashes cast shadow over high-stakes peace negotiations

U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance speaks to reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S. Vance landed at Emmen Air Base early Sunday, joining American envoys already on the ground, as Iranian negotiators had also arrived ahead of the high-level discussions. REUTERS

Zurich/Dubai/Washington: U.S. Vice President JD Vance has arrived in Switzerland to launch critical peace talks with Iran, as both sides seek to build on a fragile ceasefire agreement while tensions persist over the Strait of Hormuz and ongoing violence in Lebanon.

Vance landed at Emmen Air Base early Sunday, joining American envoys already on the ground, as Iranian negotiators had also arrived ahead of the high-level discussions.

Focus on ceasefire and nuclear deal

The talks aim to convert a 60-day ceasefire agreement, brokered with international mediation, into a lasting framework addressing Iran’s nuclear programme and broader regional stability.

The U.S. delegation includes Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and advisor Jared Kushner, while Iran’s team is led by senior officials including Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Vance said negotiations are expected to last “a couple of days” initially, with hopes of making progress on both the nuclear issue and ceasefire arrangements.

Strait of Hormuz dispute intensifies

The discussions have been complicated by Iran’s claim that it has closed the Strait of Hormuz, a vital route for global oil and gas supplies.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard warned that shipping could be at risk due to what it described as Israeli actions in Lebanon. However, U.S. Central Command disputed the claim, stating that 55 merchant vessels carrying over 17 million barrels of oil transited the strait on Saturday.

U.S. forces said they would continue to ensure the free flow of commercial traffic through the waterway, underscoring its importance to global energy markets.

Lebanon conflict adds pressure

The situation in Lebanon remains a major flashpoint. Despite a ceasefire announcement, exchanges of fire between Israeli forces and the Iran-backed Hezbollah group continued, raising concerns about the stability of the broader agreement.

Reports indicated casualties on both sides, highlighting the fragile nature of the truce and its potential impact on the negotiations.

Israel has stated it is not a party to the U.S.-Iran agreement and will continue military operations if threats persist, while Hezbollah has refused to halt attacks without a full Israeli withdrawal.

International mediation

The talks are being supported by international stakeholders, including Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Qatari mediators, reflecting the global significance of the negotiations.

Iranian officials have indicated they will press for full implementation of commitments, citing concerns over past agreements not being honoured.

Uncertain outlook

While both Washington and Tehran have expressed cautious optimism, significant challenges remain, including disagreements over energy flows, regional security and the scope of the nuclear deal.

The next few days of negotiations are expected to be critical in determining whether the ceasefire can hold and evolve into a more comprehensive agreement.

The outcome could have far-reaching implications for global energy markets, regional stability and international security.