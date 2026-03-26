Witkoff: Strong Signs Iran Seeking Deal Amid US 15-Point Action Plan

World

The United States has presented Iran with a "15-point action list" to serve as a framework for negotiations to end the ongoing conflict, U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff announced on Thursday. Speaking during a cabinet meeting at the White House, Witkoff noted "strong signs" that Tehran may be interested in reaching a deal, suggesting that Iranian leadership is increasingly aware of the lack of viable alternatives to the current hostilities. The envoy emphasized that the nascent talks aim to convince Iran that it has reached an "inflection point," where further resistance would result in continued "death and destruction."

Witkoff also confirmed that Pakistan has been actively facilitating the exchange as a mediator, validating recent statements from Pakistani officials regarding their role in the diplomatic process. While the specific details of the 15 points remain confidential, the proposal represents a significant step toward de-escalation in a conflict that has strained regional security for weeks. As Washington awaits a formal response, the involvement of Islamabad as a diplomatic bridge underscores the multifaceted international effort to secure a ceasefire and a sustainable political settlement.