ZELENSKYY: UKRAINE READY TO RESPOND TO REQUESTS FOR ASSISTANCE IN COUNTERING IRANIAN DRONES

Emirates 24/7 — Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced on Monday that 11 nations, including the United States and several European and regional countries, have requested Ukraine's expertise in countering Iranian-made drones targeting their interests in the Middle East. Writing on Facebook, Zelenskyy confirmed that Kyiv has already responded to some of these requests with "concrete decisions and specific support," highlighting a growing international interest in Ukraine’s battlefield experience with interceptor drones and electronic jamming systems.

The Ukrainian leader noted a "clear focus" on Kyiv’s proficiency in neutralizing long-range Iranian "Shahed" drones, which Russia has deployed extensively against Ukrainian infrastructure under the "Geran-2" moniker. Zelenskyy’s remarks follow reports that Kyiv dispatched military experts to the Middle East last week to assist Gulf nations in repelling drone strikes, a move seen by analysts as a strategic effort by Ukraine to secure more U.S.-made air defense missiles in exchange for its specialized counter-drone knowledge.

Further complicating the regional security landscape, Zelenskyy pointed to "new information" suggesting that Iranian "Shahed" drones recently used in Middle East strikes contain components manufactured within Russia. He emphasized that while Ukraine is ready to assist those who support its own independence and the protection of Ukrainian lives, the government will carefully calibrate the volume of external aid to ensure no shortfall in its domestic defensive capabilities.

Beyond hardware, Ukraine’s defense industry has pioneered low-cost, single-use interceptors and complex early-warning networks. Ihor Federko, head of the Ukrainian Council for the Defense Industry, told AFP that Kyiv has amassed a unique "set of knowledge and skills" involving acoustic detectors, sensors, and advanced radar systems. He underscored that Ukraine’s real-world experience in using integrated systems to intercept high-volume drone swarms remains unparalleled globally, making it a critical partner for allies facing similar aerial threats.