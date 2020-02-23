Abu Dhabi Executive Council issues Resolution to regulate Holiday Homes

By WAM

The Abu Dhabi Executive Council has issued a Resolution regarding the provision and licensing of holiday homes.

The Department of Culture and Tourism, DCT, will oversee all activity relating to organising, licensing, classifying and controlling of holiday homes, in accordance with the tourism sector’s applicable legislation.

The Resolution aims to enhance the reputation of the emirate as a leading destination for high quality hospitality, and to ensure that each tourism facility is afforded equal opportunity to attract business. The new resolution will also ensure governance of all business activity.

According to the Resolution, the Executive Council approved the application of a tourism fee on holiday home activity not exceeding 6 per cent of the guest’s bill. The Resolution also stipulated that DCT collects fees for issuing licenses and for providing services related to holiday homes in the emirate.

The Executive Council has also approved the decision for DCT to amend the penalty system applicable to tourism facilities in Abu Dhabi in accordance with the new legislation.

