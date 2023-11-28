Ahmed bin Mohammed attends the opening of the 9th edition of the World Green Economy Summit

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, today attended the opening of the 9th edition of the World Green Economy Summit at Madinat Jumeriah Conference Centre in Dubai. The opening ceremony was held in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy.



The Summit, jointly organised by the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), and the World Green Economy Organization (WGEO), is being held under the theme ‘Bridging the Gap to the Future: Advancing the Global Green Economy’ from November 28 to 29.



The inaugural day of the event was attended by His Excellency Surangel Whipps Jr., President of Palau; His Excellency Felipe Calderón, Former President of Mexico and Chair of the Global Commission on the Economy and Climate; His Excellency Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure; His Excellency Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Her Excellency Mariam Almheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; His Excellency Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, MD and CEO of DEWA and Chairman of WGEO; His Excellency Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director-General and Special Representative of COP28, and Ambassador Patricia Espinosa, Founding Partner and CEO of Onepoint5. The Summit also welcomed several ministers, officials, academics and global experts specialising in the fields of economy, energy, environment, and sustainability.



HE Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer delivered the keynote speech at the Summit, during which he conveyed his appreciation to HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for his patronage of the event. He also expressed his gratitude to HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for attending the Summit.



Al Tayer said that the 9th World Green Economy Summit coincides with the UAE’s preparations to host the 28th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP28), reflecting the country’s unwavering commitment to global collaboration in combating climate change.



“Climate change has become an existential crisis affecting every corner of our planet. It is an undeniable fact that requires global cooperation and concerted action. The urgency of this mission cannot be overstated, for the window of opportunity to limit climate change by transitioning to a green global economy is rapidly closing.



“In light of the profound climate change challenges affecting the world, there is an increasingly pressing need for immediate, participatory and collaborative action. At the World Green Economy Organization, established in 2016 by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum in partnership with the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), we acknowledge this urgent need,” said Al Tayer.



Al Tayer highlighted that the Global Alliance on Green Economy, launched by WGEO last year, plays a crucial role in empowering developing countries, including those in the MENA region, to fulfil the commitments outlined in the Paris Agreement and the Sustainable Development Goals 2030 Agenda. This is accomplished by promoting clean and sustainable technologies, enhancing energy efficiency, and fostering sustainable consumption and production patterns. WGEO's Observer Status from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) enables it to provide technical and financing solutions to mitigate the effects of climate change. It also allows WGEO to showcase solutions and technologies and strengthen partnerships during its annual participation in COP28.



“The UAE's dedication to fostering sustainability knows no bounds. It is in this spirit that the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the World Green Economy Organization have organised the 9th edition of the World Green Economy Summit.



“Today, the UAE stands as a shining example of a nation that has taken visionary steps to address climate change. Its commitment to a green economy, substantial investments in clean and renewable energy, emphasis on innovation, and dedication to promoting international cooperation underscore its role in protecting our planet for current and future generations. Together, we can and must make a difference, for the challenges of climate change are global, but the solutions are as well," concluded Al Tayer.



HE Felipe Calderón said: “If we continue with business-as-usual, we will not be able to achieve our climate goals and limit warming to under 1.5°C. Action must be taken to decarbonise every sector of the economy. It is possible to combat climate change and stimulate economic growth simultaneously.”



HE Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, said, “Clean energy is a fundamental requirement for building a robust green economy. Therefore, we have updated the UAE Energy Strategy 2050 with higher, more ambitious targets. These include tripling our renewables capacity by 2030, expanding our clean energy capacity to 19.8 GW, and raising the share of installed clean energy capacity to 30% by 2030. We have also introduced the National Hydrogen Strategy, aiming to produce 1.4 million tons of low-emission hydrogen annually by 2031, with a further goal to increase production to 15 million tonnes annually by 2050. Both strategies are crucial enablers of the UAE’s net-zero by 2050 target.”



HE Al Mazrouei highlighted that, year after year, WGES proves to be a driving force behind the global shift to a green economy. He expressed confidence that this edition will be a distinctive addition to a long streak of successful summits.



HE Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, said: “The UAE has embraced the green economy as a cornerstone of its new knowledge-based model, integral to the ‘We Are the Emirates 2031’ vision, and a vital axis in realising the country’s sustainable development. Accelerating green growth is a significant trajectory in the nation's economic journey, marked by several ongoing initiatives and policies aimed at developing a resilient and sustainable economic model for the future. The circular economy policy contributes to building an economy that is more sustainable, rationalises resources, and relies on clean energy, with a reduction in waste, pollution, and carbon emissions.”



HE Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi said: “The World Green Economy Summit is a crucial platform for advancing the climate mitigation and energy transition agendas, showcasing the leadership of the UAE on these vital issues. By convening stakeholders from the public and private sectors, as well as academia, we can develop frameworks, formulate policies, and explore solutions that lead to long-term, meaningful change. This fosters a genuine global movement that recognises the opportunities within this economic and social transformation.”



The Summit serves as a global platform to drive dialogue and action amongst industry stakeholders as well as build partnerships and collaboration by connecting creative minds across different sectors. It showcases innovative solutions and leading practices to inspire change. It aims to align stakeholders with policy makers to create a facilitative environment and ecosystem for sustainable green growth that address current and future needs.



The event focuses on five thematic pillars that underscore the UAE's commitment to driving change, including Green Policy, Green Finance, Green Technology and Innovation, Green Energy, and Green Partnerships.

