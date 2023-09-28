Arab Information Ministers push for challenging ...

Arab media outlets should utilise events like the Arab Media Forum as a platform to challenge stereotypes and reshape the Western narrative about the region, according to Arab information ministers speaking in a session at the 21st Arab Media Forum.



The session titled ‘Dialogue Between Arab Information Ministers’ featured His Excellency Dr. Ramzan Abdulla Al Nuaimi, Minister of Information Affairs, Kingdom of Bahrain, and His Excellency Karam Gabr, Head of the Supreme Council for Media Regulation, Egypt. Hussein Al Sheikh of Al-Hadath TV moderated the session.



In response to a question about media censorship in the region, Dr. Ramzan Abdulla Al Nuaimi emphasised that every society possesses its own distinct characteristics and culture, which others might misinterpret as a form of censorship. He stressed that local media should concentrate on promoting and preserving these unique attributes. He also said that events like AMF should be used as a platform to address stereotypes that target the region.



The head of Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation said it is crucial to have a regulatory body overseeing the media sector. In Egypt, he noted, the constitution clearly defines the duties and responsibilities of the Supreme Council, with the head of the regulatory body being appointed by the President.



When discussing the role of youth in the media, the ministers emphasised that having young talent is beneficial for the future of the industry and the nation as a whole. However, they also stressed the importance of expertise. They used the analogy of a high-speed train that requires someone to control it and set the pace to avoid any issues. They highlighted that achieving success in the media industry requires a blend of both youth and seasoned experts.







