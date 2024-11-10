1 Billion Followers Summit announces $1 million content creator award

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest content creation event, has opened applications for the “One Billion Award”, a million dollar prize that recognises excellence in content creation.

The largest award of its kind, the One Billion Award aims to promote the positive role of content creation and encourage creators of meaningful and impactful content that inspires and shapes purposeful change.

Applications for the inaugural award can be made through the 1 Billion Followers Summit Website, www.1billionsummit.com, by the deadline of 30th November 2024.

The winner is to be announced at the 2025 Summit on 13th January 2025.

Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said, “The launch of this largest global award for excellence in content creation embodies the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, for establishing the UAE as a hub for innovative and impactful content creation. It serves as an inspiring platform for a generation of new voices and reinforces the potential for positive and meaningful change those voices embody, promoting a culture of giving, compassion and communication without borders or boundaries. It also underlines the opportunity young people today have to shape their own future prosperity through creating powerful and relatable narratives.”

Al Gergawi emphasised that the One Billion Award marks a transformative step in creating impactful and positive content. “It aims to further the Summit’s goals of fostering knowledge, encouraging innovation and building a global network of creators and influencers. This initiative reflects our nation’s commitment to supporting meaningful change that uplifts human lives and fulfil people’s aspirations for future prosperity and security.”

Applicants for the award are required to provide details about their projects, including their history and key concepts. The award is also open for third party nominations of content creators who contribute positively to their communities and promote informative content, caring values and messages of social good.

The winner will be revealed during the closing ceremony of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by Dubai’s New Media Academy and taking place from 11th to 13th January 2025, under the theme “Content for Good.”

The 1 Billion Followers Summit has outlined the award's eligibility criteria, inviting applicants who create good content that positively impacts society. The content should have scientific, cultural, humanitarian, and social value, inspire minds, bring nations closer together, promote unity, support sustainability, and sustain values of compassion and empathy.

Content should be innovative and original and adhere to the standards and policies of social media platforms and meet established quality and design standards. The content should foster and demonstrate interaction and engagement with a broad audience.

The selection process for the One Billion Award will begin with a judging process with a dedicated panel sitting to evaluate entries from 1st December through 15th December 2024, selecting ten finalists.

From 16th to 31th December, online voting will open for the public to vote for their favourite projects. Those votes will be tallied by the judges on 11th and 12th January 2025, and the winner announced at the closing ceremony of the summit on 13th January 2025.

The 2nd edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit in 2024 achieved record engagement, drawing over 7,000 participants, including more than 3,000 content creators, from 95 countries. Over 300 million social media interactions were generated, alongside numerous partnerships forged between creators and over 200 production companies.

195 speakers, including global influencers, led 15 talks, 24 panel discussions, and more than 100 activities, exploring trends and opportunities in digital media and its role in societal development. The summit's hashtag #1BillionSummit (and its Arabic equivalent: #قمة_المليار_متابع) garnered 489 million interactions.

The upcoming 2025 Summit introduces three specialised tracks – technology, economy, and content – designed to enhance the experience for both amateur and professional content creators. These dedicated tracks provide a more focused and efficient learning environment, allowing attendees to tailor their summit experience and connect with like-minded individuals. This targeted approach, successfully implemented last year, streamlines the agenda, facilitates networking, and ultimately maximises the summit's impact on advancing knowledge and innovation in content creation.

With a goal of reaching over a billion people worldwide, the 1 Billion Followers Summit brings together top global social media influencers across all online platforms. The summit explores how new media can drive positive societal change and fuel sustainable economic growth for nations.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.