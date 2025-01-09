1 Billion Followers Summit announces list of partners for its 3rd edition

The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy, announced the list of partners for its upcoming third edition, organised by the UAE Government Media Office and hosted in the UAE from 11th to 13th January 2025 at Dubai’s Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future, under the theme "Content for Good."

The list includes major social media platforms, who play a vital role in the success of the upcoming edition, and in achieving its goals of advancing the content industry and social media tools, attracting key investors and major firms to support and fund entrepreneurial ideas, and providing aspiring content creators with valuable learning opportunities from expert speakers. This collaborative effort aims to shape the future of digital content and new media.

They join a host of partners previously announced, including the 5th season of the World’s Coolest Winter campaign, launched by the Ministry of Economy in collaboration with the National Agricultural Center and local tourism entities; Yango Play, the AI-powered entertainment service with movies & series, music, mini-games; Shorooq, one of the Arab World’s major alternative investment firms based in Abu Dhabi; UAE’s national carrier Etihad Airways; the Dubai Chamber for Digital Economy, one of three chambers operating under the banner of the Dubai Chambers; Emaar, one of the region’s and the world’s major real estate developers; IMI, which operates a host of leading media brand with strong presence in the MENA region and beyond; and MONIIFY, the news platform focused on emerging markets.

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, stated that the 1 Billion Followers Summit has in record time, become an inspiring global platform driving digital content progress and a valuable addition to the creative economy, both regionally and internationally. This success stems from its clear vision of supporting promising talent, attracting key influencers, creators, and entrepreneurs, and enabling them to launch ambitious projects and expand their reach.

AlHammadi said, “The Summit's growing momentum—evident in its increasing followers, participants, diverse tracks, workshops, activities, and partners—highlights significant global interest from media outlets, online platforms, and digital content companies. We are eager to collaborate closely with all our partners to ensure the Summit's success.”

“Partnerships with leading global firms and platforms demonstrate confidence in the Summit's ability to shape the future of the digital content industry. By hosting top influencers and content creators across various fields and providing ideal networking and collaboration opportunities, the Summit empowers experts and professionals to excel and share their monetization expertise,” she added.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), the leading global financial centre in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia (MEASA) region, is among the main strategic partners of the 1 Billion Followers Summit. DIFC will host a series of key events designed to build capacity and boost revenue within the rapidly growing digital content industry, a vital component of the global creative economy, projected to reach AED 27 trillion by 2030 (at a compound annual growth rate of 11%), according to the Digital Creative Economy 2024 white paper.

These events will focus on developing young and aspiring talent, and equipping creators with the skills to thrive in the digital future, ultimately contributing to the continued growth of the creative economy. Furthermore, the partnership’s focus on the Economy track - one of three specialized tracks announced for the Summit’s third edition - will offer creators opportunities to explore revenue generation strategies, access funding platforms, and connect with potential sponsors.

The Museum of the Future joins as another key partner, hosting several main events of the 1 Billion Followers Summit. These events will foster in-depth scientific discussions across various disciplines—including technology, media, science, economics, environment, and social issues—led by content creators from around the globe.

This partnership empowers content creators and influencers to anticipate future trends in digital media and explore emerging opportunities across diverse fields.

An architectural and cultural icon, and often cited as the most beautiful building in the world, the Museum of the Future serves as a convening point for content creators, influencers, scientists, intellectuals, and researchers. It acts as a hub for innovation, ambitious ideas, strategic foresight, specialized expertise, and inspiring concepts that drive research-based scientific advancement.

The list also includes Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), and the UAE Media Council, the federal regulator of the UAE’s media sector. The Council is responsible for boosting the sector’s contribution to the national economy through supportive strategies and policies, and by creating an investment-attractive media environment.

The Council prioritises establishing the UAE as a global media player. It aims to achieve that by developing a competitive media ecosystem capable of navigating the rapidly evolving landscape, while forging partnerships and investing in national talent and media institutions to ensure greater efficiency and future readiness.

Major social media platforms also make up the list of Summit partners, convening Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn and Meta (Facebook, Instagram), under one roof and for the first time ever.

Other partners include energy drink brand Red Bull, renowned for its innovative marketing campaigns and collaborations with sport content creators; NOB Marketing Solutions, an e-marketing firm specializing in enhancing client communication; Saudi podcast and multi content platform network Thmanyah; digital sale platform Copecart; Roster, which is a hiring platform specifically designed for content creators, using AI to match creators with talent based on their content style and needs; leading content and influencer management agency in the region Diwan, globally ranked among the top 100 multi-channel networks by views and subscribers; content-focused digital platform Alfan; Al Mashhad Media; ABtalks, the variety talk show presented by Anas Bukhash; Moon Tech, the influencer marketing and monetizing platform and Visa, the global digital payment network and the reliable partner ensuring quick and secure payments from anywhere in the world.

The list of partners and official supporters of the Summit includes the Dubai Police and the Directorate General of Dubai Civil Defense.

Key government entities, global brands and platforms participating in the upcoming 1 Billion Followers Summit include the Dubai Police General Command; the Dubai General Directorate of Civil Defense; the Fatima Bint Mohamed bin Zayed Initiative (FBMI), which aims to empower underprivileged communities with a special focus on women; educational platform Science Street; Emirati business accelerator platform Ma’an; Sky Life Holidays; renowned Japanese photography and camera brand FujiFilm; mobile ads, apps and digital media distribution company Qanawat; Arabic news app Nabd; leading Korea-based media and AI company Dob studio; leading virtual video platform Vuz, Recrd., A video platform where creators earn up to 100% Ad revenue and users engage content with video responses; the Middle East’s major distributor of video and cinematic equipment Advanced Media and ASUS, global tech company and one of the top three vendors of consumer laptops globally.

Other participants include the Abu Dhabi Media Network, Dubai Media, Annahar Media Group, influencer marketing platform Vamp, the Diplomacy Lab, the creative space for content creators THINKSMART HUB; Ideation, the media group creating original shows and social media content with 10 million followers, and Intro Events.

