1 Billion Followers Summit concludes preparatory meetings for its 3rd edition; sets rich agenda

Preparatory meetings for the upcoming 1 Billion Followers Summit, organised by the New Media Academy, concluded today following fruitful discussions that ran from 6 to 8 June at Emirates Towers, Dubai.

The meetings, which brought together over 25 global experts and content creators, successfully shaped a rich agenda for the Summit's highly anticipated third edition, themed "Content for Good," and scheduled for 11-13 January 2025.

Designed as an interactive workshop, the meetings facilitated a dynamic exchange of expertise and knowledge among renowned experts, CEOs, and content creators. Their collaborative efforts focused on developing themes and insights that will empower aspiring new media players, providing them with best practices to build their capacities and advance their careers.

Targeting a global audience of over 1 billion, the 1 Billion Followers Summit convenes top media influencers and content creators to examine new media's vital role in supporting national economies and sustainable development. By attracting leading figures and major social media platforms to the UAE, the Summit advances the nation's strategy to become a global hub for creativity, fostering knowledge transfer to empower emerging content creators.

Alia Al Hammadi, CEO of the New Media Academy, said the 1 Billion Followers Summit reflects the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the UAE’s position as a global hub for digital economy, and his directives to create the ideal conditions to attract creatives and innovators capable of enriching the Arab and global media landscape.

“Centred around the theme of "Content for Good," the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit underscores its mission to drive positive impact both regionally and globally. The Summit aims to catalyse a transformation across digital media – from content creation to social media utilization – fuelled by the groundbreaking ideas generated during these preparatory meetings,” Al Hammadi said.

“The upcoming Summit builds upon the remarkable success of its predecessors, which garnered significant global attention and participation from key influencers and Arab and international media alike. Previous editions attracted a diverse and engaged audience of experts, content creators, and aspiring new media enthusiasts,” she added.

The preparatory meetings for the Summit’s 3rd edition unveiled a US $1 million prize for content creators whose work embodies the "Content for Good" theme and generates a positive impact on communities.

The audience will have the power to nominate their favourite content creators for this award. Shortlisted finalists will be determined by public vote, with the ultimate winners selected by a panel of experts during the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

The meetings also unveiled the 1 Billion Followers Summit Ambassadors: Ahmed El Ghandour, Anas Marwah and Asala Maleh, who will help promote the event across social media platforms, raising awareness about its mission and encouraging their audiences to be part of it. Other ambassadors will be announced later.

Ahmed El Ghandour rose to fame through his widely popular YouTube program ‘Al Daheeh’, which attracted 595 million views. He was named as one of the Arab world’s most influential people in 2018 and was shortlisted for IBC's first Young Pioneer Award in 2019 as a key media influencer.

Anas Marwah and Asala Maleh create content for the Anazala family channel, which is one of YouTube’s most famous currently with over 20 million subscribers and more than 40 million followers across digital platforms. The channel has set 3 Guinness World Records, won the Kids’ Choice Award in 2022 and was nominated for the 11th Annual Streamy Awards.

The first program unveiled for the upcoming 1 Billion Followers Summit is 1B Pitches, which aims to provide funding and financial support for content creators presenting groundbreaking ideas. They will be pitching their ideas to major investors and businesses keen to sponsor them and transform their ideas into reality.

Those interested are encouraged to present their ideas through the Summit’s website (https://www.1billionsummit.com/), so that the best ideas can be showcased as part of the Summit’s agenda.

The program underscores the 1 Billion Followers Summit's dedication to fostering innovation and empowering media and content entrepreneurs. The Summit provides an ideal platform for creatives and investors to connect, exchange ideas, and collaborate on projects poised to drive growth across the dynamic new media landscape.

Participants in the preparatory meetings emphasized the need for a compelling 1 Billion Followers Summit agenda—one that unites influencers and change-makers in advancing both present and future causes. They highlighted the importance of creating a dynamic space where content creators and digital producers can exchange insights and forge impactful partnerships.

Over 3 days of dynamic sessions and discussions, they addressed the tools that help content creators shine and attract more following, and brainstormed ideas for sessions and activities that expand on the Summit’s theme of “Content for Good” that is both impactful and sustainable, while helping aspiring creators identify the skills and techniques for compelling content.

The meetings also addressed the main trends of the creator economy, which has increased its contribution to national economies around the world, further impacting plans to achieve sustainable development goals.

In its 2nd edition, the 1 Billion Followers Summit set new records with over 7,000 participants from 95 countries around the world, including over 3,000 content creators, influencers, and creatives. The event garnered more than 300 million engagements across social media platforms.

During the event, several partnerships and agreements signed at the Summit brought together content creators with some of the 200 attending content and media agencies, with the aim of further enhancing and diversifying digital content. The Summit welcomed 195 speakers that included renowned influencers and content creators from around the world, featured 15 inspiring keynotes, interactive dialogues, and 100 activities. The #1BillionSummit hashtag emerged as one of the world’s most followed with over 489 million engagements.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.