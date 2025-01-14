1 Billion Followers Summit culminates activities

After hosting more than 15,000 content creators and influencers, as well as 420 speakers, the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit 2025 has come to an end.

The Summit, the world’s first and largest event dedicated to shaping the content creation economy, was organised by the UAE Government Media Office under the theme “Content For Good,” and hosted at Dubai's Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), and the Museum of the Future.

The fourth edition will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, from 9th to 11th January 2026.

The third edition built on the momentum of the previous years, with an expanded and more robust agenda developed with local and global partners. The Summit attracted more than 125 CEOs as well as the world’s leading experts and influencers. Over 10 investment funds totalling AED 50 million also participated in the Summit to support content creators across various fields.

Mohammad Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs, said, “The remarkable success of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, reflected in the growth of engagement among content creators and key players in this vital sector shaping the future, provides a strong impetus for further growth in future editions. As the largest global event dedicated to the content economy, the Summit underscores the UAE's strategic vision of fostering a sustainable economic sector rich with opportunities in this field.”

Al Gergawi added, “This success is shared by all who contributed to this significant and influential event—content creators, influencers, investment firms, startups, experts, and major social media platforms. This global platform showcased the UAE’s leadership in advancing this promising economic sector and its unparalleled ability to create substantial opportunities for all participants.”

Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office, said, “The success of the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit was evident in its impactful results, particularly in strengthening the UAE’s position as a global hub that unites all stakeholders driving progress and innovation in this sector.”

Al Eter added, “The Summit also attracted the largest number of young content creators to date, with millions worldwide engaging with its activities. We firmly believe that youth are the primary drivers of the future of content creation, and we remain committed to enhancing their opportunities within this thriving economy. Through this Summit, the UAE offers a dynamic and influential platform dedicated to empowering the world’s youth and shaping their future.”

Alia AlHammadi, Vice Chairperson of the UAE Government Media Office and CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, highlighted, “The third edition of the Summit marked a pivotal milestone, solidifying its position as the largest global gathering of its kind. It brought together influencers, content creators, and sector stakeholders from around the world to address the most pressing issues in content creation. Guided by the theme ‘Content for Good,’ this edition inspired innovative discussions, forged new partnerships, and championed the production of purposeful, high-value content that drives societal development and prosperity.”

AlHammadi stated, “This edition introduced groundbreaking initiatives, including the One Billion Award valued at US$1 million for creators of purposeful content. It also featured extensive participation from major social media platforms and other significant events that invigorated the sector. Moving forward, we are dedicated to building on these achievements in future editions of the Summit, ensuring alignment with the rapid advancements in content creation and digital media that demand agility and forward-thinking approaches.”

The 1 Billion Followers Summit greatly contributed to facilitating the connection between influencers, content creators, investors, entrepreneurs, and other key stakeholders in the digital media sector. The Summit featured over 340 sessions, including keynote addresses, roundtables, interactive discussions, and training workshops across three main tracks: economy, content, and technology.

Winners of the 1 Billion Pitches competition were also announced at the culmination of the Summit, and were awarded US$1 million. The competition is the first of its kind as it offers financial support to startups and entrepreneurs with pioneering content creation ideas. It was allocated AED50 million, with AED 30 million funded directly by Shorooq, one of the Arab world's largest alternative investment firms, and AED20 million by the Summit itself.

The competition received 500 applications from across 40 countries, with projects spanning education, advanced technology, innovation, women’s empowerment, creativity, health, entrepreneurship, and more. Twenty-five finalists advanced to the semi-finals, with 10 shortlisted candidates competing in the final round.

The winner of the One Billion Award, a US$1 million prize deemed the world’s largest and most valuable for content creators, was announced on the Summit’s third and final day. The award, which has attracted over 16,000 entries from nearly 190 countries in just three weeks, celebrated creators with inspiring, positive content.

This year’s edition of the Summit brought together leading social media platforms, including Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Meta (Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp). Representatives from each platform exchanged ideas on the future of content creation, building impactful content, protecting intellectual property, combating misinformation, and leveraging tools like AI, analytics, and digital community-building strategies to advance humanity.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.