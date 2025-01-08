1 Billion Followers Summit marks world’s first-ever convening of all major social media platforms

For the first time globally, leading social media platforms will convene at the third edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's first and largest event dedicated to shaping the creator economy.

Representatives from Snapchat, X, YouTube, TikTok, LinkedIn, and Meta (including Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp) will address the summit audience, discussing the future of content creation and empowering creators and influencers to expand their reach and amplify their positive impact.

These leading platforms will share their visions for the future of the content industry and highlight their contributions to the evolving media landscape during the Summit.

The Summit is organised by the UAE Government Media Office from 11th to 13th January 2025 at Dubai' Emirates Towers, Dubai International Financial Centre and the Museum of the Future, under the theme "Content for Good".

Through a series of panel discussions and interactive workshops, platform representatives will engage with content creators and individuals, sharing insights on topics such as creating impactful content, protecting intellectual property, combating misinformation, and leveraging analytics and AI to enhance content and benefit communities.

Meta will empower content creators and influencers with advanced knowledge-sharing tools to build thriving communities through inspiring stories across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp. The company aims to connect communities, foster knowledge sharing, and attract creatives, innovators, entrepreneurs, and startups.

First "Impressions": Meta's Latest updates to make you Standout in 2025 is an immersive workshop by Meta, designed for content creators who get to learn from Meta experts, discover the latest tools and strategies and network with fellow creators.

In a session entitled Unlocking the Future of AI with META, Fares Akkad explores groundbreaking advancements in AI and how creators can leverage AI to enhance their content, streamline workflows, and stay ahead of the curve.

Meta is also taking part in a number of interactive workshops and discussion panels. Chris Bowyer will lead a session entitled Athletes for Good, while Abdelrahman ElSobki will talk about Unlocking Facebook Monetization for Creators. A workshop entitled Empower Giving: a Workshop for Community Impact & Philanthropy will be led by Farrah Matalka, while Dina AlShariff talks about The Power of Content Strategy and Ali Hennaoui leads an introduction to content creation in his session entitled Content Creation 101: Crafting Your Unique Digital Identity.

TikTok will be present in various panels and workshops at the Summit, including a workshop entitled TikTok 101: Your Ultimate Beginner's Guide. In this workshop, Sara Al Moaz offers a step by step introduction to the platform, covering everything from setting up a profile to creating the first viral video.

The Endless Possibilities of TikTok LIVE is another workshop led by Moheb Malak, offering creators an informative guide to TikTok LIVE. Yasmine Sewilam will explain how to leverage TikTok's dynamic tools and trends to build authentic connections, drive engagement and grow a brand's presence on the platform in the workshop entitled Mastering TikTok for Brands: Unlock Creativity, Engagement and Growth.

Yan Kanaan leads the audience in a workshop entitled Monetisation on TikTok: Turning Views into Revenue, where he explores strategies and tools to make money on the popular platform.

YouTub will headline a number of sessions and workshops as well, including a session entitled YouTube Fundamentals: Unlocking the Platform's Potential by Yasmina Zaalouk, and Audience and Growth: Understanding YouTube Algorithm by Karim Zouein.

Workshops by YouTube include Podcasting on YouTube by Victoria Blinova, Mastering YouTube Shorts by Khalook Al-Yaseen and YouTube Monetisation and Community Guidelines by Randa Marzguioui. Creator Panel: YouTube as a Multiformat Playground will bring together Khalook Al-Yaseen, Omar AbuRub and Sharif Nabil, while Fueling Your Channel: Unlock the Power of Fan Funding will be led by Yasmina Zaalouk.

Committed to supporting content creators, influencers, authors, and intellectuals, X offers a platform for reaching a wide audience and fostering meaningful dialogue. The platform is dedicated to promoting accurate and engaging content that inspires and informs.

X is offering a workshop entitled X for Content Creators, led by Joelle Yazbeck who will share how using X effectively helps expand audience, increase engagement and generate revenue.

LinkedIn will offer a workshop entitled How to Use LinkedIn to Showcase Creative Work. Led by Salma Altantawy, the workshop explores leveraging the platform to grow audiences and strengthen brands. Participants will learn about the latest trends in LinkedIn video content and explore collaboration opportunities with the platform.

Snapchat will be showcasing inspirational success stories of its influencers, sharing their journey to the top and highlighting their main achievements. The platform will also share secrets to successful content creation.

