17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature showcases beauty, authenticity of Emirati culture

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and in the presence of H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Authority, the 17th Emirates Airline Festival of Literature marked a special celebration with the highly anticipated Desert Stanzas.

The signature event brought together esteemed dignitaries, international literary figures, and festival guests for an unforgettable evening of poetry, music, and performance. Set against a breathtaking backdrop, the gathering celebrated the profound power of words to transcend borders and unite cultures, marking a spectacular start to this year’s festival.

The event embraced the warmth of Emirati hospitality and heritage. Local and international storytellers, including the evening’s host Shahd Thani, Asmaa Azaizeh, Abdulatif Yousef, Khairani Barokka, Khalid Albudoor, Safiya Sinclair, and Shamma Albastaki, took the stage, delivering captivating performances in celebration of culture. Additionally, RUMInation presented a special musical performance, weaving individual stories into a harmonious tribute to peace.

Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed said, “The Emirates Airline Festival of Literature embodies Dubai’s vision of fostering cultural dialogue and creating meaningful connections between ideas, perspectives, and people from diverse backgrounds. Desert Stanzas celebrates the beauty and authenticity of Emirati culture, showcasing how literature and art serve as powerful bridges for understanding and unity among nations.”

During the event, Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed met with 26 directors from leading literary festivals across Australia, USA, UK, UAE, Argentina, China, Africa, Malaysia, and Europe, including the Cheltenham Literature Festival, Edinburgh International Book Festival, Berlin International Literature Festival, and Melbourne Writers Festival.

The directors are in Dubai for the fourth Global Association of Literary Festivals (GAoLF) Conference, a platform that fosters the exchange of ideas, best practices, and discussions on challenges and opportunities for collaboration in the literary festival landscape.

Ahlam Bolooki, CEO of the Emirates Literature Foundation and Director of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature, said, “I am thrilled as we celebrate more than 16 years of the Emirates Airline Festival of Literature and the unforgettable experience of the Desert Stanzas evening. This event is one of our most cherished traditions, beautifully capturing the spirit and cultural richness of the UAE.

"The poetry, shared by both local and international poets, brought an extra layer of magic to this special night under the mesmerising Dubai sky. My heartfelt thanks go to our dedicated partners — Emirates, our official sponsor, and Dubai Culture, our founding partner. Their unwavering support has been instrumental in the success of this exceptional cultural gathering, and we couldn’t have done it without them.”

Running from 29th January to 3rd February, the festival will feature around 200 conversations, performances and workshops in diverse tracks, bringing together writers, thinkers, and storytellers from around the globe.

Among the notable names joining the event are world-bestselling author Abraham Verghese, Nobel Prize laureate Abdulrazak Gurnah, and Emmy Award-winning journalist Hala Gorani.

Also featured are best-selling author and illustrator of the wildly popular Diary of a Wimpy Kid series, Jeff Kinney; multi-talented author and screen writer Daniel Handler (also known as Lemony Snicket, author of A Series of Unfortunate Events), and Booker Prize-nominated author Chigozie Obioma.

The lineup also includes bestselling travel writer and author Dr. Mohamed Al Mansi Qandil, scholar and researcher Abdel Illah Benarafa, Cultural Personality of the Year Professor Waciny Laredj, poet and author Khalid Albudoor, and celebrated Franco-Palestinian chef and cookbook author Fadi Kattan.

The festival is the flagship event of the Emirates Literature Foundation held with the support of Title Sponsor Emirates Airline and Founding Partner Dubai Culture & Arts Authority.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.