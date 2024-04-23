33rd ADIBF brings together 1,350 exhibitors from 90 countries

The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC), has strengthened its position as one of the world’s most highly anticipated events for the cultural community and the publishing industry.

The book fair’s 33rd edition, taking place in 2024, is expected to host over 1,350 exhibitors from 90 countries, up from 1,300 exhibitors representing 84 countries last year. The significant number of countries represented embodies the theme of this year's fair, “Where the World’s Tales Unfold”.

Held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) from 29th April to 5th May, 2024, this year’s edition will feature 145 new exhibitors and publishing houses participating for the first time, as well as 12 additional countries, including Greece, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Pakistan, Cyprus, Bulgaria, Mozambique, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Indonesia. The demand for participation remains high even after registrations closed.

The book fair offers an unparalleled opportunity to discover the world’s cultures, providing an enriching experience for the whole family that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s standing as a global cultural hub. It also serves as a prominent platform for exhibitors to showcase their work, promote their brand identity, and explore new experiences in the publishing and creative industries. The book fair is expected to attract leading publishers, authors, and visitors eager to engage with exhibitors worldwide, share insights, and explore new publishing and book industry trends.

The ALC’s facilities for publishers, exhibitors, and authors have been a major factor in boosting global participation in the book fair, the latest of which was the exemption of rental fees for participating for the third consecutive year. These align with the Centre’s objectives to support Emirati, Arab, and international publishers; promote the sustainability and growth of the publishing sector, and consolidate the status of Arabic as a language of culture, science, and creativity on the world stage.

Dr. Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said, “The book fair is a leading cultural and knowledge event with a global reputation, as demonstrated by the large turnout. It underlines the Centre’s success in attracting global publishing industry professionals and creators from around the world to fulfil the Fair’s main objective of serving as a platform for intercultural exchange, as reflected in the slogan, ‘Where the World’s Tales Unfold’.”

“The sustained efforts and excellent support that the book fair has received in its successive editions have cemented its reputation as a global cultural centre and a beacon of knowledge that attracts cultural and publishing industries in the region and beyond, reflecting Abu Dhabi’s prestigious position and its global leadership role as a regional and international centre for culture and arts,” bin Tamim added.

“This also reflects the country’s development in the cultural sector, with the book fair providing the opportunity for publishers to keep up with the latest developments in a rapidly evolving, increasingly high-tech world, and offering strategic opportunities for business growth and support in the publishing sector.”

“The exemplary development journey led by the book fair is a perfect model of the sustainability approach championed by the UAE,” the ALC Director-General noted.

“The fair has made an unmistakeable impact on the book fairs industry in the region and across the Arab world, establishing new traditions that promote the use of the Arabic language in cultural and creative industries, enhancing its presence in the contemporary cultural and social fabric, and empowering new generations to express themselves in their language using the tools of their era. It is a clear strategy spearheaded by the UAE and its capital Abu Dhabi, under the guidance of its wise leadership.”

The ALC has announced the selection of Egyptian novelist Naguib Mahfouz as the Focus Personality for this year’s Book Fair. Egypt’s rich literary tradition, iconic authors, and profound influence on Arab thought and creativity make it a fitting choice to be celebrated as the Guest of Honour at this prestigious event. Egypt will present a cultural and professional programme that reflects its role in the Arab world and the publishing industry.

