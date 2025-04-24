34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair to take place on April 26 - May 5

Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the 34th Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF), organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) under the theme "Knowledge Illuminates Our Community'', will take place from 26 April to 5 May 2025 at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

This year’s fair will host 1,400 exhibitors from 96 countries and present a comprehensive programme of 2000 activities that caters to the interests of readers, thinkers, publishers, and content creators, cementing the event’s status as a global platform for cultural dialogue, and reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a leading international hub for knowledge and creative exchange. This, in turn, reflects the UAE’s strategic vision to invest in culture, support the book and publishing industry, and promote intercultural dialogue.

The 2025 edition of the event celebrates the polymath Ibn Sina as its Focus Personality, marking the 1,000-year anniversary of his book The Canon of Medicine – one of the greatest contributions of Arab scholarship that paved the way for the advancement of medicine globally. The book fair will feature panel discussions and interactive exhibits highlighting Ibn Sina’s legacy, discussing his ideas, achievements, and impact on human civilisation.

In line with the UAE’s vision to preserve and promote Arab culture globally, ADIBF 2025 will also celebrate One Thousand and One Nights as the Book of the World, in recognition of its timeless, cross-cultural influence and its continued ability to inspire writers and artists around the world.

Moreover, the Culture of the Caribbean Basin has been chosen as this year’s Guest of Honour, underscoring the UAE’s commitment to fostering global cultural partnerships and providing enriching knowledge experiences that deepen intercultural exchange, further strengthening Abu Dhabi’s position as a premier destination for intellectual and cultural exchange.

Prominent writers, thinkers, publishers, and content creators from around the Arab region and the world will be participating in this year’s fair, presenting a range of activities designed to meet the aspirations of audiences while promoting Abu Dhabi’s cultural activities at an international scale. The activities fall under five broad themes, including Society, Fantasy, Sustainability, Arab Sciences, and Artificial Intelligence & Innovation.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, Chairman of the ALC, said: “The Abu Dhabi International Book Fair firmly positions the UAE capital on the map as a world-class destination for creativity and enlightened thought. This year’s edition of the event provides much space to celebrating Arab heritage, honouring Ibn Sina’s The Canon of Medicine on its 1,000th anniversary as a testament to the genius of Arab medical thought.

“We are also celebrating One Thousand and One Nights this year as a cultural link between East and West. The selection of the Caribbean countries as this year's Guest of Honour is the culmination of their historic efforts to enrich world culture and our belief that cultural dialogue is the best bridge for cooperation between nations.

“The growing international interest in the creative industries calls for the development of both traditional and digital publishing processes, and this is an objective that the fair aims to achieve by organising workshops and discussions with international experts to forecast the future of the book industry, thus ensuring that the fair keeps pace with global developments in the publishing sector.”

This year’s edition of the fair will mark the launch of the inaugural Poetry Nights, an activity that combines classical and Nabati poetry through innovative literary debates. The third season of Podcast from Abu Dhabi will also continue, presenting high-quality cultural content that discusses the evolving literary scene.

In line with its new vision, the ADIBF will host its inaugural conference, Digitising Creativity, which will explore where artificial intelligence (AI) intersects with the arts and how emerging technologies are impacting content creation. The conference will include specialist sessions on developments in publishing and creative production, with the aim of mapping out the future of the cultural industries.

Visitors to the fair will experience a complete cultural and artistic journey with activities ranging from cooking to cinema and photography. The Black Box Cinema event will feature Arabic short films on contemporary cultural issues, while a live concert by renowned artists is also on the agenda, along with filmmaking and photography workshops, as well as the World’s Cuisine experience, which explores international cuisines that tell the tales of different cultures.

Children and youth are also catered for at the fair, with interactive spaces that celebrate the Arabic language. The Children’s Oasis and Alpha Corner will be hosting educational workshops that blend learning and fun, while youth programmes will provide science and creative activities that develop their skills and strengthen their connection to their cultural heritage.

The ADIBF continues to embrace world cultures with the Guest of Honour Pavilion, which showcases the literature, arts, and music of the guest countries. Meanwhile, the Book Signing Corner allows the public to meet their favourite authors, and the Under the Ghaf’s Shade experience hosts exceptional literary debates with writers. The Business Lounge brings together publishers and content creators to encourage collaboration in the publishing industry.

The Professional Programme of the ADIBF is a platform for supporting the publishing and creative industries, embracing the latest trends including AI and digital technologies. It aims to enhance sustainability in Arab and international publishing, facilitate dialogue between publishers, creators, and cultural institutions, and place Abu Dhabi on the map as an international publishing and knowledge hub. Moreover, the Professional Programme works through its partners’ initiatives to highlight the contributions of public and private institutions to cultural life, enriching visitors’ experience and strengthening relationships within the global literary community.

As part of its commitment to supporting the Arabic language, the ADIBF will launch innovative initiatives to promote reading and creativity, in line with the UAE’s strategy and Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision to nurture emerging literary talent, enrich the Arabic library, and build a community of avid readers, capable of producing contemporary Arabic content in the digital era.

