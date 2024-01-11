3rd Al Marmoom Film in the Desert Festival Kicks Off Tomorrow

The third edition of the ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ festival, organised by Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), kicks off tomorrow evening under the theme ‘Stories at One with Nature.’ The festival aims to open new horizons for filmmakers, providing an innovative platform to showcase their works and diverse stories to audiences. This initiative supports Dubai’s cultural vision, cementing the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The third edition of the festival, held in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve and running from 12 to 21 January, presents a rich programme of events aimed at providing citizens and residents of the UAE with an exceptional cultural experience. Attendees will gain access to more than 70 films from Emirati, GCC, Arab, and international filmmakers, of which 56 are part of the Al Marmoom Short-Film Competition, where a distinguished panel of experts from the UAE and regional cinema sector will evaluate the films across three categories.

The animation category’s judging panel will include Emirati Caricaturist and Animation Director Haidar Mohamad, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer and VP of Content at Kharabeesh Wael Attili, and Bahraini director Inas Yacoub.

The documentary film category’s judging panel consists of Lebanese actor and director Georges Khabbaz, Emirati director Nahla Al Fahad, and Egyptian director and author Tamer Mohsen. The live-action film category’s judging panel comprises Emirati director Hani AlShaibani, Egyptian director Mohamed Salama, and Emirati actress Dr Salama Al Mazrouei.

The winning film in each competition’s category will be announced during the festival’s closing ceremony on 21 January at the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve; each will receive AED 30,000 and a commemorative trophy. The festival programme, supporting the fourth edition of the Emirati tourism campaign, ‘World’s Coolest Winter’, includes 30+ workshops and 10+ panel discussions and talks with distinguished speakers, directors, and cinema experts. Additionally, visitors to the festival will be able to visit three exhibitions inspired by the history of cinema, including the ‘Cinematic Masterpieces’ exhibition showcasing a unique collection from His Excellency Mohammed Ahmed Al Murr, Chairman of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Library Foundation. The festival will also feature musical and heritage performances highlighting the beauty of Emirati heritage and traditional crafts, such as Al Talli and Al Khoos, reflecting the Authority’s commitment to shedding light on Emirati traditions and enhancing their presence in artistic and creative activities in the emirate.

The festival is held in partnership with many public and private entities in Dubai, namely Dubai Film And TV Commission as Lead Partner; Proudly from Dubai, an initiative of Brand Dubai, as F&B Partner; Dubai Media Incorporated, Awaan TV and UAE Media Council as Media Partners; Dubai Municipality, DEWA, RTA, Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Hala Ride (Careem) as Supporters; and VOX Cinemas, Sandooq Al Watan, Vision3000, Gamma Engineering, Raindance, Rashid Center for People of Determination, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Akaas Visual Arts as Content Supporters.

