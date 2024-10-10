A Documentary Fails to Unveil the Identity of Bitcoin's Creator

A new documentary has failed to solve the greatest mystery in the world of cryptocurrencies: revealing the true identity of Bitcoin’s creator. The question, which has captivated the internet since an unknown person or group launched the digital currency under the name "Satoshi Nakamoto" in 2009, remains unanswered, according to news outlets that followed the film’s release.

The makers of the documentary, produced by the American network HBO, claimed they had finally uncovered the identity of the creator. Their answer: Canadian cryptocurrency expert Peter Todd.

In the film, titled Electric Money: The Bitcoin Mystery, Peter Todd is confronted by filmmaker Colin Hoback with what is claimed to be evidence. Hoback asked Todd if he was the person behind the invention, which is valued at over a trillion dollars.

The evidence presented by Hoback was a post by Todd on a forum, appearing to be a continuation of a previous post by "Satoshi"—a suggestion Todd laughed at, writing on his account on X (formerly Twitter): "I am not Satoshi Nakamoto."

The mystery surrounding Satoshi is not only about his identity but also the immense fortune he amassed. If this person is real and still controls their Bitcoin wallet, it would be worth around $69 billion today, placing Satoshi among the 20 richest people in the world.

Interestingly, Hoback proposed that Todd may have destroyed access to Satoshi's Bitcoin stash of one million bitcoins, which has never moved or been transacted to date.

Peter Todd is a prominent Bitcoin developer credited with many innovations, but he has never been named as a main candidate for Satoshi during the years people have tried to uncover the inventor of Bitcoin.

There was significant interest in this latest attempt to solve the mystery, with over $44 million placed in bets on the cryptocurrency betting site Polymarket about who the documentary would name as Satoshi. Despite this, Todd remains a key contributor to the Bitcoin world to this day.

Source : ALBAYAN NEWSPAPER

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.