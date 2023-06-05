Abu Dhabi Festival Co-production of ‘Der Fliegende Holländer’ (The Flying Dutchman) opens at the Metropolitan Opera in New York

Abu Dhabi Festival is proud to announce the opening night of its coproduction of the famous opera by influential 19th-century German composer Richard Wagner, ‘Der Fliegende Holländer’ (The Flying Dutchman) on May 30, 2023 at the world-famous Metropolitan Opera in New York.

This highly anticipated performance forms an integral part of the Festival’s abroad programme with additional performances scheduled for June 3, June 7, and concluding on June 10. This joint production is a collaboration between Abu Dhabi Festival, the Metropolitan Opera, and the Quebec Opera, and comes three years after the initial premiere in New York.

Her Excellency Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said: “ Following the success of the 2020 premiere of The Flying Dutchman, which marked the historic first-ever collaboration between the Metropolitan Opera and an Arab institution, Abu Dhabi Festival is pleased to present the return of Richard Wagner’s masterpiece at New York’s renowned opera house, where under the baton of Maestro Thomas Guggeis, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, together with tenor Eric Cutler and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy bring the influential composer’s timeless tale of redemption and love to life.”

Her Excellency added: “Our co-production with the Metropolitan Opera and Opera de Quebec reflects the Festival’s 20-year commitment to partnering with the world’s most esteemed institutions to create innovative new works and productions while providing opportunities for audiences in Abu Dhabi and beyond to discover exceptional talents from around the globe.”

The powerful voices of renowned bass-baritone Tomasz Konieczny, soprano Elza van den Heever, tenor Eric Cutler, and bass Dmitry Belosselskiy together with the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra conducted by Thomas Guggeis with theatre direction by François Girard from the Metropolitan Opera at Lincoln Center will captivate audiences of the classic story which has inspired authors, poets, and artists throughout the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries.

As one of the Metropolitan Opera season’s main highlights, this extraordinary show incorporates cutting-edge technologies, including visual projections and motion capture technology which will enhance the immersive experience, complemented by sound effects, duets, and solo dialogues. The theatrical orchestral performance creates a spellbinding atmosphere, transporting the audience on a unique journey of love, redemption and sacrifice.

EAbu Dhabi Festival is delighted to present ‘The Flying Dutchman’ as a highlight of its 20th edition. With a careful blend of tradition and innovation, this opera promises to captivate audiences and showcase the magnificence of Richard Wagner's beloved masterpiece. Join us at the Metropolitan Opera Theater in New York City from May 30 to June 10, 2023, for an unforgettable experience.

