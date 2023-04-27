Actor Adam Saini Sneha Ullal & Singer Kumar Sanu unveiled "Scar" movie poster Directed by Manish Vatssalya

The official movie poster launch for the upcoming movie "Scar" took place today, directed by Manish Vatssalya and featuring leading actors Sneha Ullal and Adam Saini. The movie also boasts a powerful song sung by Kumar Sanu.

"Scar" is a movie that is close to my heart, and it is a story that needed to be told," said Adam Saini. "It's based on my own personal experience of facing racism and discrimination while living abroad. I wanted to share this story with the world, to raise awareness of these issues and to start conversations that lead to positive change."

Douglas McKenna, Head of production sajd reading the script for 'Scar' was a truly fascinating experience. The film is packed with action that will keep audiences on the edge of their seats. But what really sets this movie apart is the underlying theme of racism. As someone who has experienced it firsthand, I believe that this is an issue that affects us all, no matter where we come from or what we look like. 'Scar' is a powerful reminder that, at the end of the day, we are all human beings, and that we need to come together to fight against discrimination and injustice.

During the poster release event, Sneha Ullal spoke about the inspiration behind the movie, stating that "Scar" is a story about the different types of scars that humans carry - whether it's spiritual, emotional or physical. She also shared her primary reason for joining the project, which is to shed light on the issue of racism and discrimination that is happening around the world. Adam Saini echoed her sentiments and shared his own personal experiences of facing racism while living abroad.

Singer Faize Mohammad, Divya Kumar and Actress Khushboo Purohit were also present at the event, adding to the excitement and energy of the movie poster launch. Khushboo Purohit, who is also playing an important character in the film, shared her excitement about being a part of such an impactful project. Faize Mohammad spoke about his experience of working on the movie's soundtrack and how he was inspired by the powerful message of the film. Khushboo Purohit, Shaan, Salman Ali, Javed ali, Palak Muchhal, Nakash Aziz, Pawni Pandey, Swati sharma who also contributed to the music of the film, shared her excitement about being a part of such an impactful project. The combination of their unique voices and styles will undoubtedly enhance the emotional impact of the movie's message.

The team behind "Scar" hopes that the way the film is written and presented will help to bring attention to the issue of racism and discrimination, and create a more sensitive and understanding world.Kumar Sanu, who has lent his voice to a powerful song in the movie, was impressed with the lyrics and melody of the song, and was compelled to join the project after learning about its message.

Directed by Manish Vatssalya, the music for "Scar" is composed by Siddharth Madhav. The movie is set to release in the coming year's, and the team is excited to share this impactful story with the world.

"We believe that 'Scar' is a powerful and thought-provoking movie that will resonate with audiences around the world," said director Manish Vatssalya. "We hope that it will inspire conversations and bring awareness to important issues that need to be addressed."

