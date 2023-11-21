Ahmed bin Mohammed attends opening of Knowledge Summit’s 8th edition

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council, today attended the opening of the eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit. The inaugural ceremony was held in the presence of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Member of the Dubai Council.



The summit has been organised by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation (MBRF) in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP). Being held under the theme ‘Knowledge Cities and the Fifth Industrial Revolution' at the Dubai World Trade Centre’s Sheikh Rashid Hall until 22 November, the summit will also feature a virtual session on 23 November. Experts, thought leaders, policymakers, researchers, academics, and entrepreneurs from across the globe have converged in Dubai for the event. The summit highlights Dubai’s eminence as a global catalyst for futuristic development concepts, adoption of new technologies and sustainable growth models.



The summit will highlight the significant role played by the Fifth Industrial Revolution in the development of knowledge cities alongside the fifth-generation technologies that have overhauled conventional business models. Given the indispensable nature of these technologies in shaping the future economic landscape, the event serves as the pioneering global platform for deliberating the implications of the Fifth Industrial Revolution, facilitating the exchange of ideas and knowledge and fostering collaborative efforts to devise innovative solutions that will pave the way for a more empowering and inclusive future for people all over the world.



His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed said that, driven by its visionary leadership, the UAE has emerged as a pioneer in knowledge-based sustainable development across diverse sectors. The nation has also prioritised investment in human capital and innovation, placing them at the forefront of its ambitious development journey, he said.



Highlighting Dubai’s experience in promoting knowledge, Sheikh Ahmed said: “HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has made knowledge the cornerstone of the comprehensive development driving the city towards the highest levels of global leadership. The city has laid a foundation for enhancing human life and advancing performance across vital sectors critical to people’s progress and well-being. The 8th edition of the summit underscores Dubai's unwavering commitment to fostering a positive dialogue focused on exploring new knowledge horizons and helping societies around the world build a better future that realises the sustainable development goals.”



The Knowledge Summit has contributed to advancing the global knowledge movement and bringing together thought leaders and decision-makers from diverse countries and cultures to anticipate new horizons of knowledge over the years. It has also galvanised Dubai’s efforts to strengthen the capabilities of countries to foster knowledge societies and increase awareness among governments aspiring to achieve progress and high levels of development and well-being for their citizens.



The summit dedicates a significant amount of its time to explore methods for harnessing cutting-edge technologies to accomplish sustainable development objectives and address global challenges. It also aims to stimulate creativity and innovation while promoting rapid and convenient access to Artificial Intelligence technology and its practical applications. The event will also explore significant trends influencing the creation of future sustainable cities, underscoring the pivotal role of knowledge workers in building futuristic economies.



The summit will see 43 sessions on a variety of subjects including digital health, sustainable tourism strategies, educational transformation tools, building of knowledge cities, the fifth generation of educational technologies, the impact of the fifth industrial revolution on startup entrepreneurship, and the biotechnology industry, cybersecurity enchancements, and media and content creation in the AI era among others. Among other key topics of discussion will be sustainable smart solutions for the future of agricultural food security, visions for sustainable development goals in the age of the Fifth Industrial Revolution, the concept of Human Society 5.0, and strategies for converting waste into fuel, among many others.



Jamal bin Huwaireb, CEO of the MBRF, said: “At the MBRF, we persist in our endeavours to bolster global intellectual engagement by hosting the eighth edition of the Knowledge Summit, through which we aim to develop the means for the production and dissemination of knowledge. This reflects our ongoing commitment to enhancing intellectual value and innovation in our society, with Dubai being a distinctive prototype for an intelligent, sustainable, and contented city committed to achieving sustainable development. The growing interest from public and private institutions and entities each year underscores the significance and positive impact of the Knowledge Summit on the progression of knowledge and innovation. This year’s summit focuses on the role that knowledge plays in building knowledge cities, which are essential cornerstones of the future economy.”



With volatility and uncertainty overshadowing the global economic landscape, the Global Knowledge Index (GKI), in its 2023 edition, offers an integrated analysis of knowledge development, trends, and obstacles facing it. The GKI provides a comprehensive analysis of 133 countries’ performance, focusing on countries that lead in embracing the knowledge-based economy model, demonstrating their resilience, and highlighting weaknesses as well as areas and prospects for improvement for the poorest economies. The GKI’s findings and data predict a rise in the global average, indicating an acceleration of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic and its long-term consequences. The UAE continued to top the ranking among Arab countries. Switzerland ranked first overall in the GKI 2023, outperforming Finland, Sweden, and the Netherlands, while the United States of America fell to fifth place, having reached the top in 2022. Austria, Denmark, Luxembourg, Norway, and the United Kingdom ranked sixth, seventh, eighth, ninth, and tenth, respectively.



The opening ceremony of the summit was also attended by His Highness Sheikh Hasher bin Maktoum bin Juma Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Media Incorporated; Dr. Amina Gharib, former President of the Republic of Mauritius; His Excellency Jamal bin Huwaireb, Executive Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Knowledge Foundation; His Excellency Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; and His Excellency Mohammed Abdullah Ahli, Director General of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority and CEO of the Dubai Air Navigation Services Corporation.



The previous edition of the summit, held during Expo 2020 Dubai under the theme ‘Knowledge: Protecting Humanity and the Planet in the Pandemic,’ featured speakers from all over the world participating in-person sessions, while the virtual sessions received over a million views through MBRF’s website and digital platforms. The previous edition particularly emphasised the role of knowledge in addressing global challenges and proposed innovative solutions and opportunities in the context of health, environment, economy, and society, in line with the MBRF’s goals to provide a better future and a clear roadmap for sustainable development.

