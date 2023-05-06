Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff's 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' to hit cinemas on Eid 2024

Akshay Kumar has just announced the release date of his upcoming film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. Sharing the screen with Tiger Shroff, the film will release on Eid 2024.



Taking this exciting news to his Instagram, Akshay Kumar shared new BTS images and posters from the much-awaited action-pack film and wrote, “See you in the theatres on Eid 2024.”



Produced by Pooja Entertainment, 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan' has been one of the most ambitious projects with world class action sequences as well as entertainment. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead, and it is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar.



Besides the film, Akshay Kumar’s forthcoming releases include his debut in Marathi cinema with ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat’ where he portrays the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', 'OMG: Oh My God 2', the real life story of chief mining engineer Jaswant Singh Gill in ‘Capsule Gill’, the Hindi remake of Suriya's Soorarai Pottru, “Bade Miyan Chote Miyan” with Tiger Shroff, the high-octane aviation based film “Sky Force”, and the threequel to ‘Hera Pheri’,

