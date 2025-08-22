Al Qasba Theatre hosts world-famous Pinocchio show in Sharjah

The Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq) continues to strengthen the emirate’s position as a hub for cultural and family entertainment through its flagship destination Al Qasba, which is set to host the much-loved theatrical production Pinocchio from 29th to 31st August in the destination’s theatre “Masrah Al Qasba”.

The staging follows the resounding success of Cinderella, which opened the theatre’s 2025 season earlier this year, drawing large audiences and critical acclaim.

Presented in collaboration with H2 Productions, the show reimagines the timeless story of Pinocchio, embarking on an adventure filled with challenges, humour, and valuable life lessons.

Audiences will be captivated by the vibrant staging, colourful costumes, and memorable performances that bring this classic to life, blending music, theatre, and visual spectacle in a way that appeals to both children and adults.

Through the theatrical programme, Masrah Al Qasba continues to deliver a year-round calendar of world-class productions that combine entertainment and education, and which reinforce Sharjah’s reputation as a leading cultural and family tourism destination. Following Pinocchio, audiences can look forward to the interactive comedy Around the World in 80 Days in October and the enchanting fairytale Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs in December.

With each production distinguished by exceptional artistic direction, immersive storytelling, and innovative stagecraft, the theatre in Al Qasba remains a cornerstone in Shurooq’s mission to provide experiences that inspire, entertain, and bring families together.