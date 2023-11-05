Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood hosts Sikka Art and Design Festival’s 12th edition

Under the patronage of HH Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture & Arts Culture (Dubai Culture) and member of the Dubai Council, the Authority has commenced preparations for the 12th edition of Sikka Art and Design Festival that will be held from 23 February to 3 March 2024 at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood.



Dubai Culture had earlier issued an open call, inviting emerging and established Emirati and UAE & GCC-based talents to participate in the festival, where they could showcase their artistic creations spanning various disciplines such as visual arts, painting, sculpture, photography, design, murals, and mixed media. The festival will also feature interactive workshops, musical and cinematic performances, talks, and diverse panels, enriching the local cultural landscape and aligning it with global trends in the arts sector.



The Authority also revealed the addition of the Culinary Arts category for the festival’s 12th edition, as it is considered a discipline that stimulates innovation and contributes to highlighting various cultures in Dubai, reflecting coexistence among them.



Through Sikka Art and Design Festival, Dubai Culture seeks to provide an innovative platform that brings together various art forms while celebrating talent, thus achieving Dubai’s cultural vision aimed at cementing the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.



Notably, the festival’s 11th edition achieved new records that reflect the dynamism of Dubai’s creative scene, attracting over 120,000 visitors who saw the works of 200+ creatives and enjoyed many workshops, talks, performances and more.







