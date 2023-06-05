Art Souk: Creative imprints that reflect Dubai’s inspiring creative soul

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is organising the inaugural Art Souk at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children (AJCCC) on 17 and 18 June with the aim of providing an innovative platform that combines various types of arts and demonstrates the creative spirit of Dubai, while celebrating emerging talent. This comes within the framework of the Authority’s efforts in achieving the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to cement the emirate’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.

The event, which is held in collaboration with and under the support of the Sikka platform, reflects Dubai Culture’s keenness to involve people of all ages in most of the cultural and creative events it organises, which stems from its commitment to developing their capabilities and skills, enhancing their knowledge in the local cultural and artistic sector, and providing several investment opportunities that help them promote their innovative and creative productions.

Within the Art Market at the Souk, Dubai Culture will highlight multiple works in the fields of visual arts, painting, sculpture, photography, design, and digital and multimedia, in addition to displaying numerous creative products inspired by local traditional crafts offered by a group of small and medium enterprises, creative centres and specialised studios in Dubai, including Sxill Lab, Mawaheb, Dot Sew, Sjdana traditional carpet weaving, Galerie Kariman Art, and photographers Hamad Al Jasmi, Saif Alreyami, and Mohamed Ahmed Aldanhani. The Art Market will also witness the participation of artists Mona Fares, Haya Al Marzooqi, Mariam Al Obeidli, Leena Al Marzouqi, and Sara Al Khayyal specialising in the tradition of Talli weaving (to demonstrate the craft and its importance to the UAE).

The Pottery Market will allow the public to explore a marketplace of pottery and ceramics, whereby AJCCC will put forward the work of 10 members from its pottery department, who will display functional and decorative pottery items. The Art Souk also provides the public with the opportunity to buy and own a unique collection of valuable artworks and sculptures presented by the participating talent.

Adel Omar, Senior Special Project and Media Director at AJCCC, said: “The Art Souk gives the audience a space to explore the development and richness of the local art scene with its diverse elements, allowing them to get acquainted with the ideas and visions of many art pioneers and emerging talent in Dubai and the UAE, and to see their diverse professional practices. This event is a continuation of a series of initiatives launched by Dubai Culture in support of resident and citizen artists.”

Omar added: “Through the Art Souk, Dubai Culture seeks to create a solid ground to enable talent to tell their stories and promote their diverse productions and works that can inspire art enthusiasts and future generations, which supports and enhances the strength of the cultural and creative industries, and raises their contributions to Dubai's creative economy. We aim through this event to establish and strengthen networks and links between artists and introduce the diversity of this creative community.”

