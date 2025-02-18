‘Bait Al Khazaf’ Celebrates Pottery and Artistic Talent at 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is hosting a diverse lineup of creative activities for visitors to the 13th Sikka Art & Design Festival, held under the patronage of Her Highness Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of Dubai Culture, at Al Shindagha Historic Neighbourhood.

Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children presents ‘Bait Al Khazaf,’ a dedicated space celebrating the art of pottery while providing hands-on workshops in ceramics, performing arts, painting, and design. Designed to inspire children’s creativity, these sessions align with the Authority’s commitment to nurturing emerging talent, investing in future generations, and encouraging skill development.

As part of the festival—an initiative under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy—the Centre is offering a variety of art workshops, including pottery-making, where children learn to shape clay on a wheel and paint ceramics. Other sessions explore decorating candles, bags, and boxes with different materials. Theatre experts will also be present to guide young participants in acting and stage performance, teaching them the fundamentals of shadow theatre and costume design. The calendar of events includes music programmes led by the Centre for Musical Arts and a collaborative mural in which families can take part.

‘Bait Al Khazaf,’ curated by artist Kamal Al Zoubi, Head of the Pottery Department at Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, also features works by 55 Emirati and UAE-based ceramicists. Highlights include ‘Communication and Connection’ by Emirati artist Shamsa Juma, representing her journey in search of perfection. Emirati artist Abdulla Al Hammadi presents ‘Ibahar’ (Sailing), inspired by pearl diving voyages, and ‘Shira’a’ (Sail), which blends the form of a sail with that of a fish. The collection also includes ‘Untitled’ by Egyptian artist Abeer Essa Adam, examining the interplay between mass and space. Pakistani artist Adeel Umar showcases ‘Calligraphy Mural’ and Australian artist Alex Rawson’s ‘Cultural Diffusion’ reflects on the exchange of ideas, traditions, and beliefs among societies. Emirati artist Amal Thani displays her collection ‘Pink,’ and Sudanese artist Amani Badur unveils ‘Oryx the Survivor,’ symbolising strength and overcoming life’s challenges. Lebanese artist Cybelle Moutran contributes ‘Fragments of Time,’ while ‘Silent Waves’ by Dina Alhallaq invites contemplation of nature’s quiet beauty and strength.

‘Bait Al Khazaf’ also includes the ‘People of Determination Exhibition,’ which celebrates the artistic creations of a group of inspiring individuals whose works narrate unique stories and serve as a testament to their resilience.

Dubai Public Library, through its ‘School of Life’ initiative, offers festivalgoers specialised workshops in literature and visual arts. These include ‘Ordering Food at a Restaurant,’ which introduced essential phrases commonly used in local restaurants and cafés. Meanwhile, calligraphy artist Mohammed Al Tamimi led a ‘Ruq’ah Calligraphy’ workshop, and Dr Saeed Abdullah Al Wail conducted ‘Doors and Wooden Carvings,’ where individuals explored traditional wooden door carving and how this reflects Emirati heritage. Ola Allouz guided visitors in ‘Sikka Art & Design Festival: The Best Moments,’ focusing on the art of photography and turning everyday moments into artistic shots. ‘Sikka Folktales’ by artist Magdy ElKafrawy brought storytelling to life on a canvas inspired by UAE’s cultural heritage.

‘World Stage Design House’ (House 203) by the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy hosted a series of specialised theatre workshops aimed at enhancing children’s performing arts skills. These include Jacqui George’s ‘Puppet Workshop,’ where young visitors learned to create shadow puppets made using recycled materials creatively. Youmna (Eve) Aboelella conducted the ‘Lighting Workshop,’ teaching aspiring creatives how to use light and colours in theatrical storytelling, while Salma Lakharouti trained them in costume design using recycled materials.

‘Masterpieces House – House of Folklore Tales’ (House 355) displays the projects of students who participated in a summer camp organised by the Ministry of Education in July 2024. Their art is inspired by ‘Kharareef’ (local folktales), blending mythical elements with contemporary expression through visual arts, music, creative writing, cinema, and photography. These exhibits reflect the essence of local cultural heritage and reimagine traditional folktales.

The festival is organised in partnership with the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), Dubai Municipality, Dubai Police, Dubai Civil Defence, and the Emirates Council for Rural Development.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.