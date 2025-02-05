Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates exhibition in Rome showcasing Sharjah's ancient ties with Italy

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah; Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Ambassador of the Faya Palaeolandscape World Heritage Nomination File and Chairperson of Sharjah Investment and Development Authority (Shurooq), inaugurated a momentous archaeological exhibition, titled 'From Sharjah to Rome via the Spice Route' - the first Arab exhibition hosted at the historical Curia Julia building in the Colosseum Archaeological Park.

The exhibition showcases 110 rare artefacts unearthed from Sharjah's ancient trade centres, including Mleiha and Dibba Al-Hisn. These artefacts highlight Sharjah's central role in the thriving trade networks between the East and West during the Hellenistic and Roman periods, offering a captivating glimpse into the cultural and economic exchanges that shaped the ancient world.

This collaborative showcase between Sharjah and Rome, organised by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA), celebrates the millennia-old historical and cultural connections between the ancient civilisations of the Arabian Gulf and Rome. The exhibition continues until 4th May 2025.

A distinguished gathering of government officials, cultural figures, and dignitaries from both the UAE and Italy attended the opening, including Sheikh Fahim bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Government Relations; Eisa Yousif, Director-General of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority; and Alfonsina Russo, Director of the Colosseum Archaeological Park.

This high-profile attendance underscores the exhibition's significance in enhancing cultural dialogue between the two nations.

The rare artefacts unearthed from important archaeological sites in Sharjah, including Mleiha and Dibba Al-Hisn tell the story of thriving trade centres during the Hellenistic and Roman periods (3rd century BCE to the 1st century CE).

Among the standout items are Roman glass flasks, a bronze statue of Venus, and coins from both Roman and Greek empires. These treasures reveal the long-distance trade that connected Rome and Sharjah, illustrating the profound cultural and economic exchanges.

Mleiha, in particular, was a flourishing urban and economic centre, where these items were in high demand, reflecting the city's integration into the international trade network.

The deep ties between the Arab and Roman civilisations, highlighting the commercial and cultural exchanges facilitated by the Spice Route - a vital artery connecting Asia and Europe for trade, knowledge, and technological advances, are a key highlight of the curation. The exhibition illustrates how this route served as a bridge, enabling the movement of goods, ideas, and craftsmanship across continents, laying the foundation for global trade networks.

Yousif said that this exhibition marks a milestone in presenting Sharjah's rich historical legacy to the world, in line with the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah. It serves as a platform to enhance cross-cultural dialogue and academic collaboration through international archaeological exhibitions and initiatives. Moreover, it reaffirms Sharjah's status as an essential component of the ancient global trade network.

He added: "Beyond displaying archaeological discoveries, we are reconstructing history—offering scholars and the public an extraordinary opportunity to explore the profound connections between East and West. The SAA remains committed to advancing research and excavation efforts to uncover more historical treasures that reaffirm Sharjah's leadership as a global centre for heritage and culture."

The exhibition offers a unique perspective on Sharjah's pivotal role in the ancient global trade networks. Key ports such as Dibba Port served as strategic hubs where Roman goods, highly sought after by local communities, were exchanged.

These bustling trade centres were not only hubs for the flow of commodities but also for knowledge and cultural exchange. This dynamic interaction significantly contributed to the creation of early global trade routes, promoting economic and cultural integration between civilisations.

Archaeological excavations in Mleiha have revealed Roman and Greek coins, traded alongside locally minted currency featuring designs inspired by foreign coinage. This convergence of currency further emphasises Mleiha's vital role in the ancient trade routes.

Additionally, findings of gold, silver, and bronze circulating through Mleiha highlight the region's thriving commercial activities and the wealth amassed by its merchants, solidifying its place as a key trading city.

Trade between Sharjah and Rome facilitated sharing artistic, intellectual, and cultural ideas. Artefacts discovered in Sharjah display distinct Roman artistic influences, indicating that Mleiha's inhabitants not only imported Roman goods but adapted and integrated them into their daily lives.

This exchange laid the foundation for a vibrant cross-cultural connection that shaped both civilisations, fostering mutual enrichment in areas such as craftsmanship, art, and commerce.

