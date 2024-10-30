Book titled ‘Zayed: A Man Who Built a Nation’ launched in Tirana

The Albanian capital of Tirana recently witnessed a ceremony held by the Institute of Education, Heritage, and Tourism (IETT) to launch a book titled Zayed: The Man Who Built a Nation.

The book, produced in collaboration with Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and the UAE National Archives and Library, was presented in the presence of a delegation from the university led by Dr. Karima Matar Almazroui, Advisor to the University Chancellor, alongside former Albanian President Rexhep Meidani, numerous Albanian officials, and a large gathering of academics, researchers, journalists, and students.

The book highlights the achievements of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and the values he established in humanitarian, charitable, and developmental aspects, as well as his emphasis on tolerance, coexistence, and human brotherhood.

Author Graeme H. Wilson highlighted Sheikh Zayed's stance on pivotal issues, noting how the late Sheikh Zayed successfully overcame challenges to build the nation. He also pointed out the fundamental values he embodied, which made the UAE a global model to emulate.

The book was translated into Albanian at the request of the Institute of Education, Heritage, and Tourism to present an inspiring role model for Albanian youth.

In her speech at the book launch, Dr. Karima Almazroui affirmed that the late founding father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan was a wise and extraordinary leader who built the UAE through his unique vision. He established bridges of communication, cooperation, and friendship with all nations and peoples, positioning the UAE among countries that value peace, coexistence, and fraternity. She expressed gratitude to the Institute of Education, Heritage, and Tourism for organising the event, honouring Sheikh Zayed’s legacy through a publication rich in generosity, humanity, and noble values.

Almazroui stated that the university’s cooperation in publishing this book is part of its national initiatives in publishing and documentation, as well as its cultural and literary projects. This reflects its commitment to preserving Sheikh Zayed’s legacy, which is full of values and virtues, and to widely spreading these as a foundation for reinforcing the principles of human brotherhood and peaceful coexistence.

She noted that this collaboration between Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and the Albanian Institute of Education, Heritage, and Tourism marks a new phase of academic partnership, which will lead to future joint projects.

Dr. Ramiz Zekaj, Chairman of the Board of the Albanian Institute of Education, Heritage, and Tourism, praised the late Sheikh Zayed’s efforts in founding and developing the UAE and advancing it to a prominent position with its cultural achievements. He also highlighted the strong ties between Albania and the UAE, underscoring the assistance provided by the UAE to the Albanian people during the Kosovo War and its development initiatives post-war.

Dr. Nevila Nika, Director of the Institute, emphasised the importance of publishing this book in Albanian, sharing perspectives from various international figures who described Sheikh Zayed as an exceptional leader and influential diplomat.

The delegation from Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, led by Karima Almazroui, also visited the Academy of Sciences in Tirana. They met with Dr. Skender Gjinushi, Dean of the College of Arts and Humanities, to discuss potential research and academic collaborations. Additionally, they made a similar visit to the Canadian Institute of Technology in Albania, where they explored future scientific cooperation.

