Brand Dubai Launches a New #DubaiDestinations Guide for Outdoor Dining

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has launched a new interactive guide that features a selection of outdoor dining spots in Dubai that offer a delightful way to experience the city’s lovely winter weather and enjoy a delicious meal.

From casual street-side favourites to upscale Michelin-starred venues, Dubai's outdoor dining scene invites residents and visitors to savour a wealth of gastronomic experiences against the backdrop of the city's vibrant ambiance. Whether you are seeking a quick bite on a bustling street or an indulgent culinary affair, the guide ensures that every dining preference finds its perfect match in Dubai's alfresco offerings.

Titled ‘A Table Outdoors, Please,’ the guide was launched as part of the third edition of the #DubaiDestinations winter campaign. The campaign aims to showcase the city's top-rated winter experiences and highlight unique attractions that make Dubai a one-of-a-kind winter destination.

Offering a comprehensive list of 344 restaurants and cafés across the city with beautiful outdoor seating, the guide provides an opportunity for visitors to indulge in a diverse selection of delectable international flavours. Highlighted in the guide are restaurants and cafes offering an array of cuisines, including French, Mediterranean, Asian, Italian, American, Turkish, Indian, Latin, Persian and International delights.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “We are delighted to introduce the latest #DubaiDestinations guide, which is among a series of guides issued by Brand Dubai as part of the campaign. In a city known for its innovation and hospitality, the guide invites everyone to savour the diverse culinary delights that Dubai has to offer while enjoying the city's beautiful outdoor spaces. From rooftop venues to charming beachside eateries, Dubai distinguishes itself with a dynamic and diverse dining landscape, and this guide enables users to delve into each dining establishment's distinctive ambiance, signature dishes and special offerings.”

She added that one of the key objectives of the #DubaiDestinations campaign is to showcase Dubai’s diverse facets as a winter destination. “The latest guide is part of our efforts to raise the profile of places that provide enjoyable experiences for everyone.”

Dubai has emerged as a leading destination for food lovers, thanks to a diverse culinary scene that showcases cuisines from around the world. The cosmopolitan city has become a melting pot of cultures, attracting top chefs and culinary talents from around the globe.

The city’s outdoor dining destinations feature a mix of established restaurants and new eateries, offering a range of price points and dining experiences. Restaurants and cafés featured in the guide are categorised according to the type of cuisine they offer.

The new guide is part of the latest #DubaiDestinations ongoing winter campaign, which showcases attractions and experiences that make the emirate a top pick among global destinations during the winter months. Brand Dubai’s collaborative campaign highlights various activities and experiences people can enjoy amidst the beautiful winter weather. Weaving together compelling content from diverse stakeholders and creatives, the campaign tells the story of Dubai’s emergence as one of the world’s best winter destinations.

The latest campaign of the #DubaiDestinations initiative encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities that make the city a distinctive winter destination.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign has been rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the #DubaiDestinations campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.

The interactive guide, available in English and Arabic, can be viewed at the following link: https://www.dubaidestinations.ae/guides/7/outdoorrestGuide2024.pdf

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.