Brand Dubai launches ‘Ramadan Events in Dubai’ guide to celebrate the spirit of togetherness and festivities in the city



- Guide unveiled as part of the #RamadaninDubai campaign, which seeks to create a unique ambience across the city that captures the true essence of the Holy Month

- Guide showcases a curated selection of Ramadan cannon firing locations, vibrant festivals and markets, 'Proudly from Dubai' pop-ups, and exciting sports events



Shaima Al Suwaidi: The various destinations listed in the guide represent Dubai’s vast diversity of outdoor and indoor offerings that define its unique destination experience and make it the best city for living.



Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has launched a new interactive guide that takes residents and visitors through the various destinations and festivities unfolding across the city throughout the Holy Month of Ramadan.



Titled ‘Ramadan Events in Dubai’, the guide was unveiled as part of the #RamadaninDubai campaign, which was launched by the Dubai Media Council earlier this week under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Media Council (DMC). The campaign merges the efforts of various entities to bring the vibrance and joy of Ramadan celebrations to people across the city.



The latest digital guide by Brand Dubai offers a comprehensive list of attractions and events across Dubai, including traditional Ramadan traditions, festivities and family-friendly activities.



Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection, togetherness, and celebration. Through our 'Ramadan Events in Dubai' guide, we aim to provide residents and visitors with a curated selection of events and activities that capture the essence of this special month. Whether exploring bustling Ramadan markets and festivals, indulging in delectable cuisines, or engaging in community activities, the guide serves as a roadmap to the heart and soul of Ramadan in Dubai, embodying the spirit of unity, celebration and cultural enrichment. The various destinations listed in the guide represent Dubai’s vast diversity of outdoor and indoor offerings that define its unique destination experience and make it the best city for living.”



The guide showcases a wide range of family-friendly activities tailored to create cherished moments of togetherness, fostering an environment where people can bond and create lasting memories. It provides a list of the Ramadan cannon firing locations, where visitors can experience the traditional commencement of Iftar. The guide also highlights various exciting Ramadan markets and festivals being held across the city, offering opportunities to indulge in traditional delicacies, shop for unique handmade gifts, and enjoy live entertainment and fireworks.



In line with Brand Dubai's commitment to supporting homegrown businesses, the guide also includes a list of pop-ups of cafes and restaurants that are part of the 'Proudly from Dubai' network. These businesses showcase the entrepreneurial spirit of Dubai and offer visitors a chance to savour locally crafted dishes and beverages.



In addition to cultural and shopping experiences, the guide provides a calendar of sports events taking place throughout Ramadan, encouraging families to stay active and participate in friendly competitions and challenges.



The ‘Ramadan Events in Dubai’ guide was developed in collaboration with the #RamadaninDubai campaign partners, including Dubai Media, the Dubai Roads and Transport Authority (Strategic Partner), the Department of Economy and Tourism, EMAAR, Dubai Municipality, Majid Al Futtaim Group, Community Development Authority in Dubai, Dubai Holding, Expo City Dubai, Nakheel, Islamic Affairs & Charitable Activities Department, Wasl Properties, Dubai Police, General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA), Ferjan Dubai, Dubai Sports Council, and Global Village.



Available in both English and Arabic, the interactive guide can be viewed through the following link: https://dubaidestinations.ae/guides/pdf/Ramadan_Events_in_Dubai.pdf







