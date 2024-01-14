Brand Dubai partners with Dubai Culture to spotlight the culinary innovations of homegrown businesses at ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ festival

Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office (GDMO), has partnered with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture), to showcase the unique culinary creations of homegrown businesses from the ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network at the ‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ festival.

The third edition of the festival, organised by Dubai Culture at Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve from 12-21 January, is a key highlight of the latest #DubaiDestinations winter campaign. The campaign, implemented by Brand Dubai, is a celebration of the places, activities and attractions that provide memorable experiences in the cooler months of the year.

As part of the collaboration, 19 of Dubai’s most-loved homegrown food outlets have set up pop-ups, showcasing a variety of their top-selling savoury dishes, desserts and popular coffee blends at the 'Proudly from Dubai Market' during the festival. Festival visitors have the opportunity to enjoy a delightful array of food and beverages, experiencing a diverse range of cuisines that showcase both local and international flavours.

Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai, said: “Brand Dubai is delighted to collaborate once again with Dubai Culture to highlight F&B businesses within its 'Proudly from Dubai' network at the 'Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert' festival. The festival, dedicated to showcasing local and regional creative talent, provides an ideal stage to enhance the recognition of these promising homegrown businesses and offers an opportunity to bolster their entrepreneurial journey and growth by showcasing their distinctive products and culinary creations. The festival also offers them a platform to engage with Dubai's food enthusiasts and broaden their customer base.”

Mouza Al Falasi, Project Manager of the 'Al Marmoom: A Film in the Desert' festival, highlighted Dubai Culture’s commitment to expanding opportunities for filmmakers and the festival's role in providing a platform for creators to showcase their diverse works and stories to the community. “The festival offers an exceptional experience, fostering a creative environment that brings together industry professionals, inspires emerging talents and introduces the capabilities, ideas and diverse styles of its creators in addressing societal issues.”

Expressing her delight in the participation of members from the 'Proudly from Dubai’ network in the festival, she underscored Dubai Culture’s dedication to supporting entrepreneurs through its programmes and projects. She added, “The participation of homegrown businesses in the festival offers a valuable opportunity to enhance the visibility of their products and improve the prospects of success for their projects.”

To easily explore the culinary offerings throughout the festival, Brand Dubai unveiled a new interactive guide that lists all the participating outlets from its ‘Proudly from Dubai’ network.

The guide, available in both English and Arabic, can be viewed through the following link: https://www.dubaidestinations.ae/guides/PDF/Proudly-From-Dubai-Market.pdf

‘Proudly from Dubai’

An initiative launched by Brand Dubai to highlight the success stories of businesses born and initiated in Dubai, ‘Proudly from Dubai’ aims to tell the story of innovation and creativity shaping Dubai’s emerging business and entrepreneurial culture.

‘Al Marmoom: Film in the Desert’ Festival

The third edition of the festival showcases a diverse selection of over 70 films, spanning from Emirati and GCC productions to works by Arab and international filmmakers. Complementing the film screenings are more than 30 workshops, over 10 talks, and panel sessions featuring distinguished speakers, directors, and industry specialists.

These sessions delve into various aspects of filmmaking, including actor preparation, film cost calculation, script distinctions, and the arts of cinematography, lighting, editing, and colouring.

The festival also addresses the intricacies of crafting documentary and short films, children’s films, and the significance of dubbing in both Arab and international cinematic works. Furthermore, it explores the challenges faced by professionals in the seventh art, along with topics pertinent to the film industry.

Open to the public for free on weekdays from 5 pm to 10 pm and weekends from 5 pm to 12 am, the festival aims to support and empower local and GCC cinema talents while fostering the growth of the film industry in the UAE and the GCC. Additionally, it celebrates the rich cultural heritage of the Emirates, particularly the historic Saruq Al-Hadid area dating back to the Iron Age, and the diverse ecological life in the Al Marmoom Desert Conservation Reserve, constituting 25% of Dubai’s total area and recognised as the largest unfenced natural reserve in the UAE.

Held under the theme ‘Stories at One with Nature,’ the festival is held in collaboration with various public and private entities in Dubai. Notable partners include the Dubai Film And TV Commission as the Lead Partner, Proudly from Dubai (an initiative of Brand Dubai) as the F&B Partner, and Dubai Media Incorporated, Awaan TV, and UAE Media Council as Media Partners. Additionally, several organisations such as Dubai Municipality, Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), Dubai Police, Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Dubai Civil Defence, Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism, and Hala Ride (Careem) are Supporters of the event. VOX Cinemas, Sandooq Al Watan, Vision3000, Gamma Engineering, Raindance, Rashid Center for People of Determination, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, and Akaas Visual Arts contribute as Content Supporters.

#DubaiDestinations Campaign

The latest #DubaiDestinations winter campaign highlights the attractions and experiences that make the emirate a top pick among global destinations this season. The collaborative campaign weaves together compelling content from diverse stakeholders and creatives, to tell the story of Dubai’s emergence as one of the world’s best winter destinations. Running until February 2024, the campaign encourages residents and visitors to discover Dubai’s diverse leisure, dining, adventure and family-friendly activities in the winter months.

The #DubaiDestinations campaign is being rolled out over digital, broadcast, print and outdoor media to ensure it reaches large sections of local and international audiences. Brand Dubai is implementing the campaign in cooperation with various stakeholders and the creative media community.

