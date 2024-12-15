Camel Trek Embarks on Epic Journey Across the Western Desert

Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk Extends Heartfelt Gratitude to Our Partners for Their Role in Safeguarding UAE's Heritage



In a bold celebration of the UAE’s timeless heritage, the 11th edition of the Camel Trek is well into its 13-day desert odyssey, with 33 participants from 17 countries, each embodying the spirit of the Emirates. The participants, hailing from both the UAE and beyond, set off from the heart of the Empty Quarter desert and are currently crossing the vast, shifting sands of the Western Desert. Their journey will culminate at the Heritage Village in Global Village on December 21.

The caravan’s journey began on December 9 from the Arada area, deep within the Empty Quarter. Along the way, participants have passed through notable stations, including Tel Marib, South Shah, Al Maha Sanctuary "Bab bin Madhiah," Al Maha Sanctuary "Al Khor," Al Dwayseah, South Al Quo'a, and North Al Quo'a. The trek continues towards Al Thuqaybah, Bouts, Al Khazna, Al Ajban, and Saih Al Salam. The grand finale awaits at the Heritage Village, marking the trek’s conclusion on December 21.

Gratitude and Appreciation

At the helm of this extraordinary journey is His Excellency Abdullah Hamdan bin Dalmouk, CEO of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center. His leadership has been instrumental in the trek’s success. In a message of deep appreciation, bin Dalmouk acknowledged the vital role played by national partners, including Dubai Ambulance, the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Police, and Abu Dhabi Police.

"We are incredibly grateful to all our national partners," bin Dalmouk said. "This Camel Trek is a product of shared vision and collective effort, a partnership that reflects the UAE’s dedication to preserving its heritage while fostering a deeper connection between its people, history, and land."

He continued, “The success of this journey is a direct result of the expertise and resources contributed by these institutions. Together, we are creating a legacy—a bridge between past and future that ensures our traditions are passed down to the next generation with pride."

Bin Dalmouk concluded with a poignant reminder of the trek's greater purpose: "Preserving our heritage is not just an act of duty but a mission that unites us all. Through our work and this journey, we aim to inspire future generations to carry forward the rich cultural legacy that makes the UAE so unique."

Trek Progress

The trek is progressing smoothly, with the caravan covering an impressive 45 to 50 kilometers each day, thanks to the team’s intimate knowledge of the desert's geography. Despite early challenges such as sandstorms and unforgiving terrain, participants, led by a seasoned team of guides and experts, have navigated these obstacles with grace and perseverance.

"We’ve faced our share of hurdles, but the team’s resilience has been remarkable," bin Dalmouk said. "Our deep connection to these lands, built over years of experience, has made all the difference. The spirit of the journey is about overcoming the desert’s challenges while embracing the silence and beauty it offers."

An Adventure of a Lifetime

For participants, the Camel Trek is far more than an endurance test—it is an immersion into the authentic, rugged beauty of the UAE’s desert and an exploration of its cultural roots.

Amina Abdullah Al Naqbi, Training Coordinator at the Sharjah Museums Authority, shared her enthusiasm for the journey. “I’ve been dreaming of this moment for years," she said. "Preparing mentally and physically for the desert trek was no small feat, but the training from the Hamdan bin Mohammed Heritage Center and the constant guidance from Abdullah bin Dalmouk made all the difference. Every step in this desert feels like we’re walking through history.”

Ivan Kovalenko, a Russian participant who placed second in the Camel Trek Marathon at the Sheikh Zayed Festival, echoed her sentiments. “At first, I thought it would be a simple camel ride," he admitted. "But this journey has been so much more—it’s a true test of patience, strength, and endurance. Along the way, I’ve learned not just about the desert but about the traditions of the Emirati people, their hospitality, and the deep respect they have for this land.”

