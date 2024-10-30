Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits Singapore City Gallery

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, has visited the Singapore City Gallery at the Urban Redevelopment Authority, as part of his official visit to the Republic of Singapore.

During the visit, His Highness toured the gallery, which showcases land planning and urban development initiatives, smart innovations in the urban sector and strategic plans to preserve the environment and enhance community wellbeing, aimed at fostering Singapore's sustainable urban development.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed commended the pivotal role of the authority and its achievements in advancing Singapore's urban development by sustainably redeveloping community neighbourhoods and building smart and advanced cities, highlighting the authority’s innovative approach in creating an integrated environment for living and working, while promoting optimal use of land.

Accompanying His Highness, during the visit, were Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State; Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Faisal Abdulaziz Al Bannai, Adviser to the UAE President for Strategic Research and Advanced Technology Affairs; Dr. Mugheer Khamis Al Khaili, Chairman of the Department of Community Development; Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa, Chairman of the Department of Municipalities and Transport; Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development; Ahmed Tamim Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement; Saif Saeed Ghobash, Secretary-General of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council; and Jamal Abdulla Al Suwaidi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Singapore.

