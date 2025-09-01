Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain Tours Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition

H.H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain, visited the Abu Dhabi International Hunting and Equestrian Exhibition (ADIHEX) 2025, held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC), this evening.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid toured several of the exhibition's pavilions and reviewed the latest exhibits and initiatives presented in its 22nd edition, which is the largest in its history. This reflects its status as one of the most prominent heritage and cultural events in the region and the world.

During his tour of the exhibition, which runs until September 7, H.H. Sheikh Rashid also saw the most notable local and international participants specialising in the hunting and equestrian industries and showcasing the latest developments and modern technologies used in this sector.

He met with a number of participants and learned about the most important national initiatives, projects, and cultural and heritage events accompanying the exhibition.

H.H. Sheikh Rashid praised the continuous development of the hunting and equestrian exhibition, both in the size and diversity of participation and the level of attendance.