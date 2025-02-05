Cultural Foundation kicks off 2025 with diverse activities

Cultural Foundation, a cultural centre under the Department of Culture and Tourism — Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), has commenced its dynamic year-round programme for 2025.

For the February to May 2025 season, visitors can expect immersive performances by prominent and award-winning artists, exhibitions, and dynamic educational activities at Cultural Foundation’s Children’s Library and art studios, including workshops and courses.

The extensive lineup of activities underscores the efforts of DCT Abu Dhabi in fostering cultural enrichment, nurturing creativity among emerging talents, and promoting community engagement, in line with its vision to position Abu Dhabi as a global centre for arts and culture.

Cultural Foundation’s performances include an eclectic blend of music, theatre, and dance, offering unforgettable experiences for audiences of all ages.

The Cultural Foundation’s programme also features impressive exhibitions celebrating diverse artistic expressions and cultural heritage.

These exhibitions are complemented by the Cultural Foundation’s robust public programme, featuring talks, tours, workshops, residencies and mentorship initiatives that aim to engage audiences of all ages, while nurturing the next generation of creative talent and thinkers.

Abu Dhabi Children’s Library at Cultural Foundation serves as a knowledge and sustainable learning hub for children up to 14 years old. It offers a rich selection of fiction, non-fiction, novels, autobiographies, and reference materials in multiple languages for young readers.

The library combines daily and special monthly programmes, fostering creativity, learning, and innovation.

Cultural Foundation continues to offer various educational courses and workshops for adults and children at its art studios, including Bait Al Khatt, Al Marsam Al Hor, and the Children’s Art Centre.

These venues allow community members to enhance their artistic skills in various disciplines, such as drawing, painting, sculpture, pottery, fashion design, sewing, and Arabic calligraphy.



