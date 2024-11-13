Culture, Media, Digital Forum 2024: Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Russia and the Arab World Through Modern Media and Creative Collaboration

Moscow is hosting the Culture, Media, Digital Forum, bringing together leading experts from Russia, BRICS+ nations, and the Arab world to explore how cinema, media, and digital platforms can bridge cultural divides and foster new forms of creative collaboration. This groundbreaking two-day forum serves as a platform for discussions on how modern technology and creative industries can unite nations and promote understanding across borders.

Key Themes of the Forum

The forum emphasized culture as a powerful tool for unity, highlighting the role of cinema and digital media in creating universal narratives that resonate globally. The unique relationship between Russia and the Arab world was showcased through discussions on cultural platforms and cinema as avenues for cultural expression and exchange.

Cinema emerged as a central theme, celebrated as a bridge that allows Russian and Arab filmmakers to depict life, reflect societal values, and connect with global audiences. Events like the Moscow International Film Festival and the Dubai International Film Festival were noted as important venues for cross-cultural interaction, allowing filmmakers to showcase their unique identities, discover new talent, and inspire creativity.

The forum also highlighted the significance of new media as an effective tool for fostering international dialogue. Social networks, video content, and digital platforms were recognized for their role in connecting people across language barriers and cultural divides, making it easier for Russians and Arabs to exchange perspectives and appreciate each other's diversity.

With over 70 speakers from around the world, the inaugural Culture. Media. Digital. forum gathered renowned filmmakers, media experts, and digital innovators to discuss the future of creative industries and their impact on global society.

Program Highlights and Themes

The forum's agenda spanned five thematic blocks addressing critical aspects of the digital and creative economy:

New Media Economics – Exploring the evolving financial landscape of digital media. Innovative Communication Platforms – Understanding the rise of new platforms and their influence on public interaction. Artificial Intelligence as a Co-Creator – Investigating the role of AI in creative production and media. Cinema’s Evolution in the Digital Age – Examining the intersection of cinema and new media. Virtual Worlds and eSports – Delving into the growth of video games, virtual spaces, and competitive gaming.

Headline Speakers

The event featured a diverse lineup of distinguished speakers:

Emir Kusturica , Serbian filmmaker and two-time Palme d’Or winner at Cannes.

, Serbian filmmaker and two-time Palme d’Or winner at Cannes. Oliver Stone , Oscar-winning American director, screenwriter, and producer.

, Oscar-winning American director, screenwriter, and producer. Luc Besson, celebrated French director, screenwriter, and producer.

Experts from Arab and Persian-speaking countries also contributed their insights:

Loubo Siois , talk show host from Dubai.

, talk show host from Dubai. Amir Reza , Director of Film Analysis at Iran Television.

, Director of Film Analysis at Iran Television. Ali AlZakary , Head of Online Editorial at AlBayan Newspaper, Dubai.

, Head of Online Editorial at AlBayan Newspaper, Dubai. Ola Al Shafei , Editor-in-Chief of Youm 7 in Egypt.

, Editor-in-Chief of Youm 7 in Egypt. Nabil El-Jubeili, journalist from Lebanon.

Key Session: "The Future of Communication / Communicating for the Future"

A major session at the forum addressed the challenges of modern media in enabling meaningful dialogue. Panelists explored the paradox of increased digital connectivity and growing social isolation, highlighting how media must evolve to bridge divides, combat information bubbles, and foster mutual understanding in a divided world.

The Culture, Media, Digital Forum concluded with a powerful message: digital platforms and creative industries hold immense potential to support cultural exchange, promote mutual respect, and create opportunities for future collaborations between Russia, the Arab world, and beyond. This event reinforced Moscow’s position as a vibrant cultural hub dedicated to fostering global dialogue and enhancing the role of creative industries in building a connected world.

