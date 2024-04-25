Dancing Through Storms: Ghaya’s Journey”

Ghaya Fahad Matooq, a 9 years old Emirati dancer, embarked on a remarkable journey that blended determination, miracles, and the unwavering support of strangers. Her story unfolded against the backdrop of rain-soaked skies, canceled flights, and the resolute spirit of a young artist.

On April 18, 2024, Ghaya was set to travel to Manchester, UK, with her dance team from the Edge Dance studio. Their destination: the UDO British Dance Festival Competition. However, heavy rain caused significant disruptions at Dubai Airport, leading to flight cancellations and delays. While most gave up hope of making it on time, Ghaya clung to her dream.

Fortunately, two helpful gentlemen from the airport staff responded to my request for assistance, Mr. Essa Al Shamsi, Senior Vice President of Passenger Operations at Dubai Airports and Mr. Paul Griffiths, CEO of Dubai Airports, stepped forward, offering their assistance. Their humility and kindness resonated with Ghaya and her team. They assured her that if it was meant to be, they would find a way. That same day, Ghaya left Dubai just before midnight, determined to arrive in Manchester by Friday morning. Her entire team secured a flight for Friday afternoon.

The competition began on Saturday, April 20. Ghaya competed solo in the U10 commercial beginner category, battling hard and securing fourth place. Later, she teamed up with her dance bestie, Indea, for the U10 hip-hop/street beginner duos, clinching third place.

But it was Sunday, April 21, that held the highest stakes. Ghaya’s determination and self-expectations soared as she vied for the U10 Solo hip-hop/street dance beginner title. Despite the challenges, she emerged victorious, etching her name in history as the first Emirati to be crowned in the British championship.

The weekend left an indelible mark—a memory to last a lifetime. Ghaya connected with Scotland’s Edge Dance team, forging bonds that transcended borders. Amidst the adrenaline of competition, she glimpsed the power of dedicated and passionate individuals—the backbone of the UAE’s unwavering standards.

This year has been a blessing for Ghaya. She secured three first-place titles in UAE competitions between February and March 2024. Additionally, she earned a scholarship to the Urdang summer camp, bestowed by the founder herself, Solange Urdang. Ghaya’s achievements elevated her country’s name, aligning with the vision of UAE’s leadership.

Her father, Fahad Matooq, expressed immense pride. Ghaya’s unwavering determination had paid off, allowing her to carry the UAE flag into one of the fiercest street dance competitions. He thanked the kind gentlemen from DXB airport and Emirates, acknowledging their role in fueling a small girl’s passion and enabling her international achievement.

