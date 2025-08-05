DIFC to host 20th Edition of 'Art Nights' in November 2025

DIFC Art Nights, one of Dubai’s most anticipated cultural events, returns this November to mark its 20th edition. The milestone edition will celebrate a decade of art, creativity and community at Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC), a key cultural hub in the UAE.

Artists and galleries are invited to participate in this special edition, taking place from 13 to 16 November 2025, as DIFC’s iconic urban setting transforms into an open-air gallery of visual arts, design, music and more.

Submissions are welcome across a wide range of disciplines from traditional and digital art, sculpture and photography to murals and design. DIFC Art Nights will also feature interactive workshops, panel talks and live performances.

Interested participants can submit their portfolios, including high-quality artwork images, artist profiles and artwork descriptions by completing the application form available online difc-art-nights-call. The deadline for submissions is September 15, 2025.

Entries will be reviewed and curated by the DIFC Art Committee, who will select outstanding works to be featured at the four-day event.