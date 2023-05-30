DISCOVER THE FASCINATING HISTORY OF THE CIPPI OF MALTA

Discover the fascinating history behind the Cippi of Malta and their recent temporary reunion at Louvre Abu Dhabi’s latest curatorial talk.

Cippi, in the Greco-Roman world, were often inscribed with information, functioned as border demarcations, milestones, funerary monuments, or, in some instances, possible temple dedications to divinities.

The two ornamental pillars, which date to the 3rd or 2nd century BCE are decorated with beautifully carved alternating acanthus and lance-like leaves and set on rectangular bases, both of which contain identical inscriptions in Phoenician and Greek script.

Guest speakers will include curators Sharon Sultana, Senior Curator at the National Museum of Archaeology, Valletta and Hélène Le Meaux, Chief Curator at the Department of Near Eastern Antiquities at Musée du Louvre. The discussion will be moderated by Amaryllis Georges, Senior Curatorial Assistant of the Ancient Worlds wing of Louvre Abu Dhabi.

The talk will be available in English and French.

Event details can be found below:

EVENT: A Story of the Cippi of Malta: Decipherment and Reunion

DATE: 31.05.23

TIME: 18.00

LOCATION: Auditorium

PRICE: Free

Visitors can register for the talk via https://www.louvreabudhabi.ae/en/programmes/A-Story-of-the-Cippi-of-Malta

