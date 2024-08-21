Dubai Culture and Dubai Quality Group sign strategic partnership to solidify a culture of sector excellence

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Dubai Quality Group (DQG) have signed a strategic partnership to enhance cooperation, share experiences, and elevate services. The partnership will create an innovative platform connecting decision-makers in quality and excellence, both locally and globally, focusing on areas such as culture, arts, women's empowerment, innovation, and technology. This collaboration aligns with Dubai Culture’s goal of promoting excellence in the cultural sector, positively impacting the local creative scene, while also supporting DQG’s vision of advancing best practices in the UAE.

As part of this collaboration, Dubai Culture will sponsor various international and local awards organised by Dubai Quality Group. These awards include the Emirates Women Award, the UAE Innovation Award, the International Ideas Arabia Award, the UAE Ideas Award, the Global Artificial Intelligence Award, the Global Continuous Improvement Award, and the Medical Excellence MENA Award.

Moreover, the strategic partnership between Dubai Culture and Dubai Quality Group (DQG) is set to empower Dubai Culture employees. They will have the opportunity to benefit from consulting services and participate in workshop programmes organised by the DQG that cover essential areas such as risk management, mystery shoppers, Lean Sigma, and business continuity. The benchmarking services offered by DQG and its partners in the public and private sectors will also be available. These valuable services will inspire and empower employees to elevate their professional and competitive performance levels through participation in the DQG's awards and events.

The strategic partnership was signed in the presence of Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi, Chairman of Dubai Quality Group, Dr. Loay Mohmoud Helless, Manager of Corporate Excellence Section at Dubai Culture, and Samira Mohammed Shaloh, General Director of Dubai Quality Group.

Hala Badri affirmed the Authority’s commitment to applying best practices to enhance competitiveness and enrich the local creative landscape. She stated, “At Dubai Culture, we adopt total quality management systems and innovative frameworks that contribute to developing our operations and achieving sustainable corporate excellence. These efforts are aligned with Dubai’s vision and aim to improve core and support operations. Through coaching programmes and training workshops, we empower our teams and foster innovation to enhance service quality. Our partnership with Dubai Quality Group highlights our dedication to business excellence and creating an attractive work environment for the local cultural and artistic scene.”

Dr. Hazza Khalfan Al Nuaimi stated, “We are delighted to have formed a strategic partnership with Dubai Culture. This partnership is a key component of DQG’s commitment to the cultural sector. It will further our vision and mission of promoting business excellence and quality and enhancing the level of our services. It represents a significant addition to our group's journey and will help us attract more prominent organisations in the business sector. Through this partnership, as part of our ongoing efforts to establish best practices in quality, business excellence, and innovation, we aim to promote and implement global quality standards that support sustainable long-term development in the UAE.”

