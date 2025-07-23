Dubai Culture and Dubai Racing Club Seal Strategic Partnership to Promote Emirati Heritage

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Racing Club (DRC) to deepen cooperation in the fields of culture and local identity. Through this partnership, both organisations will develop innovative programming and experiences that highlight Emirati customs, enriching the Dubai World Cup with authentic engagement.

This MoU underscores a shared commitment to championing the values and traditions of the UAE internationally. It also supports Dubai’s broader strategy of fostering collaboration among local entities, aligning with the emirate’s strategic objectives. The agreement was signed by Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, and Ali Abdulrahman Al Ali, Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Dubai Racing Club. It outlines a framework for joint action that includes sharing expertise, exchanging best practices, and co-developing initiatives to promote tangible and intangible aspects of cultural heritage.

Hala Badri affirmed that the Memorandum of Understanding is in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and his ongoing commitment to promoting the nation’s cultural values and local heritage on the global stage. She emphasised that the MoU demonstrates His Highness’s dedication to fostering greater coordination among local entities and institutions, helping to solidify Dubai’s reputation as a forward-looking city.



Speaking about the partnership with Dubai Racing Club, she added: “This collaboration will help strengthen the cultural and creative industries in the emirate. We aim to create new opportunities for talent, encouraging them to showcase their work to international audiences and visitors to the Dubai World Cup. This fully supports the Authority’s mission and sectoral priorities to safeguard both tangible and intangible heritage for future generations, through a series of distinctive initiatives and experiences.”



Ali Al Ali, CEO and Board Member of Dubai Racing Club, highlighted the significance of this collaboration, noting that it reflects DRC’s vision to blend culture and sport on a global level. “Working with Dubai Culture marks a strategic step forward in enhancing the Dubai World Cup and the horse racing experience at Meydan Racecourse,” he said. “By showcasing the UAE’s rich heritage to the diverse audience that attends this prestigious event each year, we aim to focus on more than just the sport, celebrating national identity and honouring the deep-rooted traditions of the Emirates.”



He said that since its inaugural running in 1996, and under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the Dubai World Cup has become one of the most distinguished horse racing events. “It has evolved into a space where cultures converge, talent is celebrated, and the enduring spirit of equestrian heritage is showcased. This reinforces Dubai’s standing as an international hub for cultural dialogue and sporting excellence. As we approach the 30th anniversary of the Dubai World Cup in 2026, this partnership reaffirms our commitment to preserving the UAE’s legacy and elevating its global presence through a platform that unites authenticity with innovation,” he added.