Dubai Culture and Google launch Phase 2 of Dubai’s Culture and Heritage project on Google Arts & Culture platform

The Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and Google announced the launch of the second phase of Dubai’s Culture and Heritage project on the Google Arts & Culture platform at a special event held at the Etihad Museum. The project forms part of the strategic partnership between the two organisations aimed at preserving and promoting Dubai’s rich cultural heritage.

This initiative seeks to raise awareness of Dubai's vibrant museum scene as the city prepares to host the 2024 World Cities Culture Summit (WCCS) and the 27th International Council of Museums (ICOM) General Conference in 2025, as part of the strategy to consolidate Dubai’s status as a global hub for culture and the arts.

The event was attended by Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture; Anthony Nacache, Managing Director at Google MENA; Rami Jawhar, EMEA Regional Lead at Google Arts & Culture; Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi, Director of the Marketing & Corporate Communication Department at Dubai Culture; and representatives from the Authority and Google.

This strategic project aligns with Dubai Culture’s commitment to fulfilling the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to establish the emirate as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent. The project also supports the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy 2033 that was approved earlier this year by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai. Further, the project will play a pivotal role in enriching Dubai's cultural and entertainment landscape, a key pillar of the strategy’s objective of enhancing the emirate’s quality of life.

As part of the second phase of Dubai’s Culture and Heritage project, the Authority is collaborating with creatives from various fields to collect and present over 130 expert-curated stories in both Arabic and English, along with more than 1,200 images and 40 videos. This phase involves documenting a wide range of heritage elements, traditions, local handicrafts, and Dubai’s unique lifestyle, offering global audiences the opportunity to explore the emirate's exciting cultural and creative landscape.

The project's façade features unique design and illustrations, created by artist Khalid Mezaina, who drew inspiration from the collection of stories and images showcased as part of the initiative. The artwork focuses on revealing Dubai's hidden treasures and authentic cultural elements, including traditional clothing, public art, and local communities, among others.

During the event, Dubai Culture and Google also announced that the second edition of the MENA Creatives Bootcamp will be held in February 2025, centred around the theme of Artificial Intelligence (AI). The bootcamp aims to guide and empower the creative community to leverage AI technology to enhance their creative presence and impact while developing their projects.

HE Hala Badri highlighted the role of Dubai’s Culture and Heritage project in enriching Arab cultural content online. “This initiative reflects our commitment to preserving Dubai's cultural, audio, and visual heritage, a key priority for the sector. It offers an innovative creative platform for global audiences to explore Dubai's distinctive environment, creative scene, robust infrastructure, and rich diversity and showcases Dubai's iconic landmarks, artistic pathways, and cultural experiences through an interactive approach that brings local culture to life. At Dubai Culture, we aim to harness digital tools and technology to strengthen the cultural and creative industries, which are vital to the creative economy.

The initiative also seeks to raise awareness of the sector's importance, its unique investment and development opportunities, and celebrates the creativity of local talent, all of which contribute to showcasing Dubai’s unique identity.”

Anthony Nacache stated: “We are happy to have established a five-year partnership with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, mirroring a joint mission to highlight the emirate’s cultural gems and share such unique discoveries with the world.

The second phase of Dubai's Culture and Heritage project on the GAC platform features the diverse emerging cultural scene in Dubai across art, architecture, photography, fashion and music, taking you into a journey of creativity with sustainable practices in mind. We’re also looking forward to welcoming a new group of creative specialists to the second edition of MENA Creatives Bootcamp, this time with an AI twist.”

Shaima Rashed Al Suwaidi said Dubai’s Culture and Heritage project puts the spotlight on the richness of the emirate’s cultural and artistic landscape. “Through this initiative, Dubai Culture aims to expand opportunities for Emirati and UAE-based talent, empowering them to express their visions and ideas through a wide range of artistic productions.

These include photography, sustainability, traditional crafts, collections, music, public art, natural settings, and much more, all contributing to the growth of Dubai’s cultural and creative industries.

The platform reflects Dubai's vibrant cultural diversity and dynamic sub-communities, capturing the city's evolving spirit. The initiative offers visitors an array of unique cultural and creative experiences, showcasing Dubai’s beauty and boundless potential."

