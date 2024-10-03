Dubai Culture and L’ÉCOLE Middle East celebrate the completion of the first phase of the ‘Talent Atelier’ in Dubai

The first 'Talent Atelier' programme, a collaborative effort between the Dubai Culture & Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) and L'ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts, supported by Van Cleef & Arpels, has successfully concluded. Held at the prestigious L'ÉCOLE Middle East campus in Dubai Design District, the event honoured twelve talented Emirati designers, awarding them certificates for completing an intensive three-week jewellery design course.

The ‘Talent Atelier’ programme aims to strengthen and broaden the skills and knowledge of emerging local designers. Led by L'ÉCOLE Middle East’s team of professional jewellers, gemologists, and art historians, participants engaged in courses and lectures in Art History, the World of Gemstones, and the savoir faire of jewellery-making techniques.

The programme included a special visit to the Al Safa Art and Design Library, where they explored L’ÉCOLE’s first offsite library corner that features curated books on jewellery art.

The ceremony was a celebration of achievement, bringing together the dozen creatives, and representatives from Dubai Culture and L'ÉCOLE Middle East, awarding them their certificates of completion. At the event’s commencement, Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; Alessandro Maffi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East and India; and Sophie Claudel, Director of L'ÉCOLE Middle East, delivered inspiring keynote speeches.



Hala Badri expressed the Authority's pride in its strategic partnership with L'ÉCOLE Middle East and affirmed that, as a UNESCO city of design, Dubai has successfully strengthened its global presence and solidified its position as a leading destination for design, attracting and engaging talented young professionals in the field. She highlighted the important role of design in expanding the horizons of creatives and cultivating their innovative spirit saying, “The ‘Talent Atelier’ programme is an inspiring platform for Emirati designers, encouraging them to develop their skills in jewellery-making, showcase their distinctive ideas and creativity, and contribute to enriching Dubai's creative landscape.

At Dubai Culture, we are committed to nurturing and supporting Emirati talent by providing a creative ecosystem that enables them to thrive, thereby advancing this vital sector.”

Alessandro Maffi, President of Van Cleef & Arpels Middle East and India, commented: “Van Cleef & Arpels is thrilled to witness this long-standing partnership between L'ÉCOLE Middle East and Dubai Culture. By empowering the region’s local talent, we continuously reinforce and foster the culture of jewellery art, to pave the way for a new generation of Emirati designers, enhancing their knowledge and skills for creative excellence. These talented individuals will carry forward the UAE's rich cultural and artistic legacy.”



Sophie Claudel, Director of L’ÉCOLE Middle East, School of Jewelry Arts, stated “We are thrilled to celebrate the achievements of these designers for the first phase of the ‘Talent Atelier’ programme. It has been an honour to witness their growth, creativity, and dedication throughout this journey with us. We hope that the knowledge and skills they have gained here will continue to inspire their future work. This programme has been a unique opportunity for collaboration, learning, and cultural exchange, and we are proud to have played a part in supporting the next generation of Emirati talent.”



For the second phase of the programme, six of the designers will have a chance to be selected to embark on a five-day educational journey to Paris in November 2024. These exceptional individuals will be mentored and have the opportunity to delve deeper into the world of jewellery at L'ÉCOLE France & Europe's newest campus at the Hôtel de Mercy-Argenteau.



L'ÉCOLE Middle East continues its commitment to supporting educational programmes with a strong focus on social impact. Through this initiative, L'ÉCOLE Middle East donates 100% of the proceeds from its public courses and talks to Dubai Cares youth education programmes, ensuring that children in developing countries have access to quality education. These courses will be available to the public in the upcoming months, offering more opportunities for individuals to engage with the school's enriching educational experiences while contributing to a meaningful cause.



The ‘Talent Atelier’ programme represents another significant milestone in the ongoing collaboration between Dubai Culture and L'ÉCOLE Middle East. Together, they continue to build synergies and lay the foundation for a thriving cultural landscape in the region.

Follow Emirates 24|7 on Google News.