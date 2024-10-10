Dubai Culture and MBRSC Forge Strategic Partnership in Creative and Scientific Fields

- Dubai Culture and MBRSC Forge Strategic Partnership to Boost Educational and Cultural Initiatives in Creative and Scientific Fields

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC) to enhance communication channels and exchange best institutional practices between the two entities, which aligns with their shared commitment to fulfilling Dubai’s vision and future aspirations.

The signing ceremony took place at the Etihad Museum and was signed by Her Excellency Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, and His Excellency Salem Humaid AlMarri, Director General of Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, in the presence of Muna Faisal Al Gurg, CEO of the Culture & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture; Dr Saeed Mubarak bin Kharbash, CEO of the Arts & Literature Sector at Dubai Culture; Hazzaa AlMansoori, first Emirati astronaut; and officials from both entities.

This agreement reflects the dedication of both parties to exchange knowledge, supporting educational and cultural initiatives across creative, cultural, scientific, technological, and engineering domains. It also aims to engage key stakeholders, including creatives from various art, design, and cultural sectors, fostering collaboration between local institutions and talents. The MoU outlines joint efforts to organise events, exhibitions, and talks, providing Dubai Culture with an opportunity to strengthen partnerships with creatives and stakeholders from the public and private sectors. Additionally, it will support MBRSC’s programmes and events while designing initiatives aligned with Dubai Culture’s strategic priorities.

H.E. Hala Badri affirmed that the UAE has rapidly established itself as a leader in space exploration, thanks to the visionary leadership and continuous efforts to empower national talent, encouraging them to contribute to this vital sector. She expressed pride in the collaboration with the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre, stating: “Our partnership with MBRSC marks an important step in enriching the local creative scene and highlights our commitment to fostering an innovative platform for knowledge exchange, aimed at enhancing the expertise of talent in science and culture. This collaboration aligns with our mission to promote integration between national institutions and strengthen the cultural and creative industries by incorporating space exploration into various art forms, thus inspiring a spirit of innovation among creatives.”

H.E. Salem Humaid AlMarri stated: “We are pleased to partner with the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, as this collaboration offers valuable opportunities to enrich cultural and intellectual dialogue within our community. At MBRSC, we are committed to seamlessly integrating art and science through joint projects that nurture creativity and ignite young people's passion for space exploration. Moreover, we aim to provide interactive educational platforms that enhance scientific understanding, highlighting the crucial role of research and innovation. These initiatives also seek to bolster cooperation between educational institutions and research centres, contributing to the skill development of the new generations and paving the way for a bright future.”

