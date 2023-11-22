Dubai Culture and Watani Al Emarat sign MoU to strengthen national identity

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has signed a memorandum of understanding with Watani Al Emarat Foundation to enhance mutual collaboration, exchange knowledge and expertise, and develop joint research projects that spread awareness of Emirati history and culture. The collaboration also aims to organise a series of educational and training programmes to promote authentic Emirati heritage and values. This MoU aligns with the commitment of both parties to preserve and instill national identity in the community and contribute to spreading concepts and foundations supporting national loyalty and citizenship values in society.

The MoU reflects the keenness of Dubai Culture and Watani Al Emarat Foundation to achieve Dubai's visions and aspirations by exchanging best practices and institutional experiences. It also emphasises the activation of communication and collaboration channels, confirming their strategic partnership and integrated efforts to raise the quality of life and instill a culture of national loyalty in future generations.

The MoU outlines the roles of both parties, allowing Watani Al Emarat Foundation to utilise the Dubai Public Library branches, Al Jalila Cultural Centre for Children, and the Authority’s museums and heritage sites to organise lectures, seminars, activities, educational workshops, and training sessions aiming to spread knowledge and awareness of the country's culture and history. The collaboration also involves developing innovative means to preserve national identity, introducing heritage, customs, and traditions, and encouraging their adherence. The MoU also outlines cooperation in preparing and implementing qualitative and educational programmes related to the country’s union and participating in enriching the national events hosted by the Authority’s facilities and assets.

Muna Faisal Algurg, CEO of the Culture & Heritage Sector at Dubai Culture, affirmed that the partnership with Watani Al Emarat Foundation reflects the Authority's efforts to consolidate national identity in the hearts of future generations, preserve heritage, and expand the presence of Emirati culture worldwide as well as Dubai Culture’s commitment to the 'Principles of the 50' that promote the values of cultural respect and national identity through openness and tolerance, stating: “Through its diverse projects and initiatives, Dubai Culture is dedicated to deepening social cohesion and highlighting society's cultural and humanistic aspects, strengthening the sense of belonging to the homeland. We are also actively enhancing the global presence of Emirati heritage and raising public awareness, which falls within our cultural responsibility, a cornerstone of the sectoral priorities within our strategic roadmap.”

HE Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said: "We are delighted to announce our agreement with Dubai Culture, marking a significant step towards enhancing mutual cooperation and establishing channels for the exchange of knowledge and expertise. This collaboration aligns seamlessly with our shared vision and concerted efforts to preserve our national identity, improve awareness of Emirati heritage and culture and foster values of belonging and positive citizenship within our society. This partnership serves as a comprehensive framework for our joint initiatives, encompassing the organisation of events, activities, research programs and training aimed at raising awareness on the authentic aspects of Emirati culture. Our primary goal is to deepen the connection of successive generations with our national heritage. At Watani Al Emarat Foundation, we eagerly anticipate the continued development of this collaboration with Dubai Culture and other prominent national institutions. We firmly believe in the collective power of efforts and institutional cooperation to fortify our dedication to national identity and foster community participation.”

