Dubai Culture Attains Level 2 Future Foresight Organisational Certification

Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) has been awarded Future Foresight Organisational Certification Level 2: Mastery Certification by the US-based Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI). This milestone underscores the Authority’s commitment to innovation and reflects its strategic approach to data analysis and trend forecasting, enabling the development of flexible and sustainable cultural policies while positioning it among the world’s leading organizations in the application of foresight methodologies.

Dubai Culture secured this accreditation in partnership with Sia Partners, following a rigorous evaluation by GIMI experts. The assessment documented the Authority’s implementation of foresight practices across its projects and initiatives, aimed at fostering a culture of innovation within the cultural and artistic sectors and solidifying Dubai’s position as a global hub for creativity and innovation. This achievement reaffirms Dubai Culture’s dedication to shaping the future of Dubai’s cultural and creative industries, as it continues to enhance its innovation capabilities and implement diverse strategies and initiatives.

Commenting on the achievement, Hala Badri, Director General of Dubai Culture, emphasised that the accreditation reflects the Authority’s unwavering commitment to innovation as a core pillar of its strategy, stating: “Achieving the Level 2 Future Foresight Organisational Certification marks a significant step in our efforts to anticipate future trends and develop proactive solutions that support the growth and sustainability of the cultural and creative ecosystem in Dubai. Through our various programmes and initiatives, we strive to cultivate a culture of innovation and future foresight within the creative community, encouraging creative talent to develop pioneering projects that further solidify Dubai’s position as a global centre for culture, an incubator for creativity, and a thriving hub for talent.”

